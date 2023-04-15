DOTr Undersecretary Mark Steven Pastor attends the House Committee on Transportation chaired by on August 25, 2022 attended by other stakeholders from the transportation sector. Press and Public Affairs Bureau handout

MANILA — Mark Steven Pastor has resigned from his post as undersecretary from the Department of Transportation (DOTr), Transportation Secretary Jaime Bautista said on Saturday.

Bautista said Pastor's resignation will be effective on April 21, 2023.

"He filed his irrevocable resignation last month for health reasons," said Bautista in a message to reporters.

President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. designated Pastor as the undersecretary for the Road Transport and Infrastructure.

Pastor was the face of the agency on issues concerning EDSA busways and its "Libreng Sakay" program.

Prior to his post, he was an assistant secretary in the agency.

