Marikina eyes house-to-house vaccination for seniors, PWDs as registration starts

MANILA—Mobile vaccination may soon be available for residents of Marikina City, especially senior citizens and persons with disabilities (PWDs).

Marikina Mayor Marcy Teodoro said Monday he has been in talks with the Philippine Red Cross to borrow mobile vaccination vans for bedridden seniors and PWDs who want to be registered and vaccinated against COVID-19.

In Marikina, online registration is needed for residents looking to get inoculated.

"Kinausap ko ang ating mga barangay . . . Sabi ko, mga seniors natin gusto magpa-register sa vaccination natin. Ngayon, marami sa seniors hindi marunong mag-online registration," Teodoro said in an interview with veteran broadcaster Jing Castañeda.

"[Para] sa mga di marunong mag-online, sinabihan ko 'yung mga barangay, pwede sila mag house-to-house para kunin nila 'yung rehistro ng mga seniors na gusto magpabakuna."

According to Teodoro, elderly residents can also go to their respective barangay centers for registration.

"Sa bawat barangay pwede na magparehistro simula [Martes]," he said.

According to the mayor, the city has vaccinated at least 2,500 seniors after the city health office had extra COVID-19 vaccine doses in the wake of the inoculation of medical frontliners in Marikina, where vaccination of all health workers has been completed.

"Humihingi po ng pang-unawa ang pamahalaang lungsod ng Marikina na hindi pa mababakunahan ang lahat ng mga registered senior citizens sapagkat limitado na rin po ang suplay ng ating mga natitirang bakuna (Sinovac). Patuloy po ang ating pag-follow up sa DOH para sa ating request na bagong stocks ng bakuna," the Marikina public information office said earlier.

Teodoro said 2,500 senior citizens were prioritized out of 73,000 because they had serious comorbidities.

At least 73,000 seniors still need to be inoculated against COVID-19, and at least 275,000 Marikina residents to achieve herd immunity in the city, he added.

Based on Marikina's official tally, the city has confirmed 8,666 COVID-19 as of Monday, with 7,315 recoveries and 204 fatalities. Active cases stand at 1,147.

Marikina was one of Metro Manila cities that experienced a strong surge of daily COVID-19 cases late March, which prompted national government to place the capital region under the strictest quarantine level again, a year after its first implementation.

