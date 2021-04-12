Galvez says at least 600 more ICU beds needed in NCR amid COVID-19 surge

MANILA - National Task Force Against COVID-19 chief implementer and vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr. on Monday said the Philippine government is expanding healthcare facilities in the National Capital Region as coronavirus cases continue to increase.

Galvez said that based on their projection, at least 2 percent of all active cases are critical, and the government needs to provide 600 additional intensive care unit (ICU) beds in Metro Maila

There are currently 1,395 ICU beds in the NCR, with the IATF looking at adding 1,350 regular beds for those with moderate and mild symptoms, as well as for those who are asymptomatic.

Galvez said private hospitals promised to increase their COVID-19 bed capacity once they receive payment from the Philippine Health Insurance Corp.

"'Yung pagbayad po ng PhilHealth ng more or less P9.577 billion for NCR, Region 4 and Region 3, ay nangako po sila na sila po ay mag-eexpand ng kanilang mga ICU beds, at nangako po sila na mag-expand ng 164 ICU beds at mag-oopen ng additional wards and beds, humigit kumulang 1,157 beds for moderate and severe (cases)," he said.

(With the payment from PhilHealth, more or less P9.577 billion for hospitals in NCR, Region 4 and Region 3, they promised to expand their ICU beds. They promised to add 164 ICU beds and open additional wards and beds, around 1,157 beds for moderate and severe cases.)

The local governments of Quezon City, Taguig, Caloocan, Manila, Pasay, Valenzuela, San Juan, Navotas, Paranaque and Makati also committed additional 30 ICU beds for critical patients, Galvez added.

In the coming months, the IATF will be adding more than 2,000 beds in different areas for moderate and severe cases, as well as for mild and asymptomatic cases.

Galvez shows where additional beds will come from to accommodate more COVID-19 patients pic.twitter.com/fTSFfvkAqf — ABS-CBN News (@ABSCBNNews) April 12, 2021

As of Monday, COVID-19 has so far sickened 876,225 people in the country. The tally includes 15,149 deaths, 703,625 recoveries, and 157,451 active cases.

RELATED VIDEO