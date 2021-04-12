Philippines reports 11,378 new COVID-19 cases; deaths top 15,000

Country logs over 200 new fatalities for 4th straight day

The Far Eastern University – Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation in Quezon City posts a 'full capacity for COVID-19 patients' notice on April 6, 2021. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Philippines reported 11,378 additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, pushing the country's cumulative total to 876,225.

This is the 4th straight day that the daily tally of new infections is over 10,000. Monday's additional cases is the 6th highest since the start of the pandemic, according to the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group.

Six laboratories failed to submit their testing results on time.

The Department of Health also reported 204 additional fatalities, the 4th straight day that new deaths exceeded 200, according to the ABS-CBN Data Analytics Team.

The death toll stood at 15,149, or 1.73% of the cumulative total cases.

The number of recovered patients, meanwhile, increased by 267 to 703,625.

Of the total recorded infections, 157,451 or 18 percent are active.

The DOH bulletin showed that 97% of those battling the disease have mild symptoms, 1.7% are asymptomatic, 0.32% have moderate symptoms, 0.6% have severe symptoms, and 0.5% are in critical condition.

Meanwhile, a total of 21 cases, 12 tagged as recovered, were removed from the official count due to duplicate entries.

There were also 34 cases initially tagged as recovered that turned out to be deaths.

The country has been seeing a surge in COVID-19 cases due to variants and non-compliance with health protocols, especially in Metro Manila and nearby provinces. Despite this, quarantine protocols were eased this week.

