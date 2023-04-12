The Philippine Coast Guard deploys an oil spill boom and skimmer with manual scooping around the suspected area of the sunken MT Princess Empress approximately 7.1 nautical miles northeast of the shorelines of Balingawan Port, Lucta Port, and Buloc Bay in Oriental Mindoro on March 14, 2023. The ship was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank near the Verde Island Passage, one of the most biodiverse marine habitats in the planet, on Feb. 28 threatening economic and environmental damage to the area. Courtesy of Malayan Towage and Salvage Corporation/Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — The fishing sector loses nearly P19 million daily as the massive oil spill in Oriental Mindoro drags on, according to the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR).

According to BFAR chief information officer Nazario Briguera, the oil spill has displaced some 26,382 fishermen.

"Based on our estimate, the average income loss per day for 1 municipal fisherfolk is about P714," he told ANC's "Rundown."

"If we're going to compute that, we're losing about P19 million per day for all those affected municipalities, including those in Caluya, Antique."

Meanwhile, the 22 fishing bases in the area lost around P400 million due to the oil spill, Briguera added.

"Lalong umuusad ang mga araw at linggo na hindi nakakapangisda, so nakakalungkot talaga na ganito kalaki ang nawawala sa ating mga mangingisda pagdating sa kanilang kabuhayan," he said.

However, the agency asserted that a fishing ban was necessary after oil were found in fish and water samples from places affected by the spill.

"Right now, we stand by our recommendation that the local government units should continue imposing fishing ban to really have an assurance about the public safety," Briguera said.

Earlier this week, BFAR identified alternative fishing sites for fisherfolk affected by the 6-week oil spill.

For municipal boats, locals can fish in Paluan, Abra de Ilog, San Jose and Magsaysay in Occidental Mindoro and in Marinduque.

Meanwhile, the Mindoro Strait, Cuyo Pass in Palawan, Tablas Strait in Romblon and Tayabas Bay in Quezon province could be alternative fishing grounds for commercial vessels.

Briguera stressed there should be coordination with the respective local government units to allow fisherfolk from other municipalities to operate.