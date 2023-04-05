Home  >  News

PH maritime authorities continue probe of sunken tanker owner

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Apr 05 2023 10:29 PM

South Korea sent equipment and supplies to the Philippines to help clean up the oil spill that has spread to the coastal areas of several provinces. - The World Tonight, ANC, April 5, 2023
