The Philippine Coast Guard deploys an oil spill boom and skimmer with manual scooping around the suspected area of the sunken MT Princess Empress in Oriental Mindoro on March 14, 2023. The ship was carrying 800,000 liters of industrial fuel oil when it sank near the Verde Island Passage, one of the most biodiverse marine habitats in the planet, on Feb. 28 threatening economic and environmental damage to the area. Photo courtesy of Malayan Towage and Salvage Corporation/Philippine Coast Guard

MANILA — The Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources has identified alternative fishing grounds for fisherfolk affected by the massive oil spill in Oriental Mindoro.

But Pola Mayor Jennifer Cruz is calling instead for alternative livelihood programs for her constituents as these fishing sites may not be sustainable.

"That's good news pero off ito sa Poleños kasi kahit bigyan tayo ng P3,000 na panggasolina, maliliit ang ating bangka," she told ANC's "Headstart" Tuesday.

"Hindi kakayanin na lumayag doon dahil baka lumakas ang alon. Hindi makabalik or madisgrasya pa. Magki-create tayo ng another problem for [our] fisherfolk."

(This is a bit off to Poleños because even if we are given P3,000 for gas, our boats are too small, they cannot venture into rough seas. Our fishermen may meet accidents, we will just create another problem for our fisherfolk.)

According to BFAR, the Mindoro Strait, Cuyo Pass in Palawan, Tablas Strait in Romblon and Tayabas Bay in Quezon province could be alternative fishing grounds for commercial vessels.

For municipal boats, locals can fish in Paluan, Abra de Ilog, San Jose and Magsaysay in Occidental Mindoro and in Marinduque.

The government will provide fuel subsidy for fishermen but the amount has yet to be decided, Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos previously said.

"Acceptable ito sa ibang bayan pero sa Pola na most affected ng oil spill malayo para sa amin," Cruz said.

(This is acceptable for other towns, but for Pola, which is the most affected by the oil spill, these are too far for us.)

About 4,800 fisherfolk in Pola were affected by the oil spill, the mayor said.

Cruz said they were not expecting things to return to normal soon as the cleanup would take a long time.

Five out of 11 villages in Pola are still under strict oil spill monitoring, she added.

She also disclosed that the number of tourists who visited Pola since the incident fell by 90 percent.

"Last time, 22,000 'yung pumunta sa Pola during this time. Ngayon, dun sa naitala ng aming tourism officer, nasa 2,000 plus lang," Cruz said. "'Yun 'yung malaking dagok sa Pola pagdating sa tourism."