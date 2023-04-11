Solon seeks probe vs bogus overseas job offerings

MANILA -- Deputy Speaker Camille Villar on Tuesday called on a House panel to investigate the proliferation of allegedly bogus job offerings overseas that have victimized Filipinos.

"There have been countless reports of Filipinos being victimized by local placement agencies for non-existent jobs abroad and syndicates offering high-paying jobs but the jobseeker end up in a dubious cryptocurrency group," the Las Piñas lawmaker said in House Resolution 899.

HR 899 cited that the Bureau of Immigration (BI) recently rescued 6 victims of a cryptocurrency ring operating abroad, with some being offered a monthly salary of P40,000 while others were offered $800 to $1,000, even if they will leave the Philippines as tourists.

"Information gathered on social media point to the devious schemes of alleged syndicates, placing job postings or commenting on trending posts on social media platforms, particularly Facebook, to lure victims into believing that cryptocurrency is the next big thing and that they would get their dream job abroad," HR 899 also said.

"The frequency of job scams over the years purportedly offered abroad perpetrated against hapless Filipino jobseekers who only want the best for their families only demonstrate the extent of this problem," it added.

Villar's resolution explained that the congressional inquiry aims to craft new or strengthen existing policies to protect the public.

On Monday, the BI urged officials of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) to investigate the possible involvement of airline personnel in "facilitating" the departure of victims of human trafficking and illegal recruitment.

RELATED VIDEO