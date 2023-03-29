Home  >  News

NBI files complaints vs immigration employees, recruiters involved in human trafficking scheme

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2023 10:35 PM

Two Philippine immigration employees are charged with graft and corruption, after allegedly colluding with human trafficking syndicates. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 29, 2023
