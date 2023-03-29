Home > News NBI files complaints vs immigration employees, recruiters involved in human trafficking scheme ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 29 2023 10:35 PM Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber Watch more on iWantTFC Two Philippine immigration employees are charged with graft and corruption, after allegedly colluding with human trafficking syndicates. - The World Tonight, ANC, March 29, 2023 Share Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Viber ANC, The World Tonight, ANC promo Read More: ANC The World Tonight NBI National Bureau of Investigation Bureau of Immigration BI human trafficking /video/business/03/29/23/philippine-shares-closes-higher-at-6630/video/news/03/29/23/us-navy-sends-rov-experts-to-help-solve-mindoro-oil-spill/video/news/03/29/23/suspects-claim-pressure-to-point-teves-as-mastermind-in-degamo-slay/video/news/03/29/23/solgen-no-final-icc-decision-yet-on-request-to-suspend-drug-war-probe/overseas/multimedia/photo/03/29/23/killer-landslide-in-ecuador