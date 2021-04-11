Ex-president Erap sang after extubation - Jinggoy Estrada

MANILA - Former Senator Jinggoy Estrada thanked longtime family friends during an online healing mass Sunday afternoon for the recovery of his father, former President Joseph Estrada, from COVID-19 infection.

"Now, he has been extubated. His vital signs are ok. He has no fever, no agitation, “ the younger Estrada told the more than 80 mass participants. “His chest x-ray has seemingly improved. He is gradually recovering, but not yet off the woods.”

The most encouraging sign, Estrada added, was a video shared by a nurse on duty showing his father singing.

“He was able to sing one of his favorite songs, “Always You”, last night. We ask for more prayers for him and other families struggling with COVID."

Jinggoy, the former president’s oldest son who is in charge of his father’s medical concerns, shared his pain over making the crucial decision to give doctors permission to intubate him.

“What if I don’t allow it?” he recalled talking to a lady doctor. “He will not last, she said. So I said, do what you have to do since time was crucial. With God’s mercy and guidance, he is recovering.”

Officiating priest Fr. Jerry Orbos invoked the infinite mercy of God for Estrada’s healing and others affected by the pandemic during the mass attended by, among others, former and current government officials Jose Pardo, Leonor Briones, Boots Anson Rodrigo, Edu Manzano, Navotas Mayor Toby Tiangco, June Rufino, Fortune Ledesma, Giselle Sanchez, and the Estrada siblings Jackie and Jude Ejercito and their respective families.

“Let’s pray for a miracle to bring Erap back so he can serve more people,” Orbos said, also calling on the participants “to stay afloat and not to sink in fear, anger and negativity during this time, so we help others”.

Estrada, a former actor who served as President from 1998 until 2001, is turning 84 on April 19. He was last in public service as Mayor of Manila City from 2013 until 2019.

"Bless our country... And we also pray for government na magmalasakit sa taumbayan at this time, “ Orbos added.

Manzano, who initiated the gathering, was referred by Orbos as the glue that brought the participants together in the rare event.

Manzano also prayed for the healing of Orbos who is battling cancer.

