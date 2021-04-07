Erap's condition improving amid COVID-19 battle, says son Jinggoy

FILE. Former President and Manila Mayoralty candidate Joseph Estrada arrives to cast his vote at the P. Burgos Elementary School in Manila on May 13, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Former Philippine president Joseph "Erap" Estrada's condition in the intensive care unit has improved amid his battle with the coronavirus, his son Jinggoy said Wednesday.

In a Facebook post, the younger Estrada said the former chief executive and Manila mayor is in stable condition.

"His kidney function is improving and his requirement for oxygen support is also slowly getting better. His other vital organs are functioning well," the former senator said, citing the former president's latest medical bulletin.

Erap was intubated and mildly sedated this week due to pneumonia.

Jinggoy added that they are "thankful" because the family patriarch's inflammatory markers are also "on a downward trend." This, he said, could signal that Estrada's immune system is responding to the treatment.

"We are praying that no new complications set in and that he continues to improve. Thank you very much for all your love and concern for my father. Very much appreciated," he said.

The former senator earlier said it has been hard for their family to deal with his father's situation most especially that all instructions and communication must be coursed through his medical team.

He also said that it was painful that they could not visit Estrada, who is turning 84 on April 19, in the hospital.

He also revealed that his wife and his aunts have tested positive for COVID-19 following exposure to the former president, and that they are all asymptomatic.

Estrada won the presidency in 1998 but saw his term cut in 2001 as he was ousted over corruption allegations.

He was convicted of plunder in 2007 and sentenced to life imprisonment, but his successor, President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo pardoned him a month later.