COVID-stricken ex-Pres. Estrada intubated in hospital

MANILA — Former President Joseph "Erap" Estrada, who is battling COVID-19, was intubated after his pneumonia worsened, his son former Senator Jinggoy Estrada said Tuesday.

In an interview with ABS-CBN's TeleRadyo, the younger Estrada said his father was brought to the intensive care unit and intubated on Monday night so he could breathe more properly.

Despite this, the older Estrada's vital signs are normal, Jinggoy said as he appealed to the public for prayers.

"Ako'y nananawagan pa rin na sana po, dagdagan pa rin niyo po ang dasal para sa aking ama at para sa kaniyang agarang paggaling," Jinggoy said.

(I am appealing for your prayers for my father, for his speedy recovery.)

"My father has always been a fighter and I hope that with the help of your prayers he will win this battle," he said in a separate post on his Facebook account.

Another son of Estrada, former Senator JV Ejercito, lamented that "COVID is unpredictable," saying, "My dad was recuperating very well the past few days when suddenly it shifted yesterday when his Pneumonia worsened, thus the need to use a ventilator."

"Your prayers would mean a lot," JV wrote on his social media account.

Jinggoy said his father may have gotten the virus from a recent visitor.

The former chief executive, who is turning 84 on April 19, tested positive for the respiratory illness last week.

On Friday, he addressed the public to express his gratitude for their prayers as he assured them that he is fine.

Estrada won the presidency in 1998 but saw his term cut in 2001 as he was ousted over corruption allegations.

He was convicted of plunder in 2007 and sentenced to life imprisonment, but his successor, President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo pardoned him a month later.

A former senator and Vice President, Estrada was last in public service as Manila City mayor from 2013 until 2019.