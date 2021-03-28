Home  >  News

Erap hospitalized, positive for COVID-19: Jinggoy

ABS-CBN News

Posted at Mar 29 2021 06:25 AM | Updated as of Mar 29 2021 06:44 AM

Former president and Manila Mayor Joseph Estrada waves to supporters after casting his vote at the P. Burgos Elementary School in Sta. Mesa on May 13, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - Former president and Manila mayor Joseph "Erap" Estrada was hospitalized late Sunday and was found positive for COVID-19, his son said Monday.

Estrada, 83, was taken to hospital because he was weakening, former senator Jinggoy Estrada said.

"Stable po ang kanyang kundisyon at ako po ay humihingi ng inyong mga panalangin sa kanyang agarang paggaling," he said in a statement.

(He's in a stable condition and I ask for your prayers for his immediate recovery.)

