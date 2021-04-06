Erap's older sisters, daughter-in-law positive for COVID-19 following exposure

Watch more in iWantTFC

MANILA - The elder sisters of deposed president Joseph "Erap" Estrada and the wife of his son Jinggoy have tested positive for COVID-19 following exposure to the family patriarch, who is now battling the disease.

In an interview on ABS-CBN's Teleradyo Tuesday afternoon, the younger Estrada said his aunts and his wife, Precy, were asymptomatic for the disease, and would not need hospitalization.

He said they may have caught the virus following a family dinner where his father was also present.

"Nag-dinner pa kami... 'Yung aking asawa, nag-positive kagabi. 'Yung aking mga tiyahin na kapatid ng tatay ko na mas matanda sa tatay ko, nag-positive rin and I think they are asymptomatic," Jinggoy explained when asked how his family and relatives are holding up as they are direct contacts of the former president.

(We had dinner. My wife tested positive last night. My aunts, my dad's sisters who are older than him, also tested positive but they are all asymptomatic.)

No further details were given on who among the sisters of Estrada were positive for COVID-19.

Jinggoy earlier in the day said Estrada was sent to the intensive care unit due to his condition. He was then intubated and mildly sedated.

Despite this, the older Estrada's vital signs are normal, he added.

The former senator also said his father may have gotten the virus from a recent visitor.

"Every Sunday kasi, we get together as a family. Minsan may visitors ang tatay ko, di natin alam if carrier or positive, tas kumakain rin kasama namin," he said.

(Sometimes my dad has a visitor, we do not know if there was a carrier or someone who is positive for the disease. They all shared a meal with us.)

The former chief executive, who is turning 84 on April 19, tested positive for the respiratory illness last week.

Estrada won the presidency in 1998 but saw his term cut in 2001 as he was ousted over corruption allegations.

He was convicted of plunder in 2007 and sentenced to life imprisonment, but his successor, President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo pardoned him a month later. He was elected mayor of capital Manila in 2013 but lost his last reelection bid in 2019 to the incumbent Isko Moreno.

The country is battling a new surge of coronavirus infections, over a year since the government imposed lockdowns to stem the virus spread.