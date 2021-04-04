After getting COVID-19, ex-Pres. Estrada in 'stable but guarded' condition: Jinggoy

Former president Joseph Estrada waves to supporters after casting his vote at the P. Burgos Elementary School in Sta. Mesa on May 13, 2019. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Former president Joseph "Erap" Estrada is currently in a "stable but guarded condition" after he tested positive for COVID-19, his son, former senator Jinggoy Estrada said Sunday.

In a Facebook post, the younger Estrada said his father has been moved to the hospital's intensive care unit for closer observation.

"While he needed to be placed on high flow oxygen support, we are thankful that there has been no need to put him on a ventilator. However, he is being sedated to lessen his anxiety which may affect his heart and aggravate his condition," he wrote.

"Thus, he has been moved to the ICU for closer observation. Currently, he is in a stable but guarded condition," Jinggoy added.

Jinggoy also thanked everyone for their support as he asked for continued prayers for the former President.

"The family would like to thank everyone who has expressed their love and support and we request continued prayers for his immediate recovery," he said.

The older Estrada was hospitalized and was found positive for COVID-19 last week.

On Friday, he addressed the public to express his gratitude for their prayers as he assured them that he is fine.

"Magandang hapon, mga kababayan. Maraming salamat sa inyong mga dasal at ako ay nasa maayos na kalagayan. 'Wag kayong mag-alala, malakas ako, kayo ay mag-ingat din. Kayo ay stay healthy rin. Magandang hapon ulit," Estrada said.

(Good afternoon everyone. Thank you very much for your prayers and I am in good condition. Don't worry, I am strong. Stay safe and healthy, too. Good afternoon again.)

Estrada, who is turning 84 this month, served as President from 1998 until 2001.

He did not finish his six-year term after he ousted following allegations of corruption.

He was convicted of plunder in 2007 and sentenced to life imprisonment. But his successor, President Gloria Macapagal-Arroyo, pardoned him a month later.

He was Mayor of Manila City from 2013 until 2019.

