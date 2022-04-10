A child receives a dose of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine at the Makati Coliseum on January 6, 2022. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

DOH also waiting on EUA amendment for 4th dose

MANILA - The Department of Health has sought amendments for the emergency use authorization of COVID-19 vaccines so teens aged 12 to 17 could have their boosters, authorities said.

Health Undersecretary Maria Rosario Vergeire said the same process is underway for a possible 4th dose. They were just waiting for the regulatory body to release the amendments.

"Tayo po ay nagsumite na ng request for the EUAs to be amended for this 4th dose at saka ito pong ating booster shots for 12 to 17 years old. Atin lang pong inaantay ang FDA na maglabas ng amended EUA," Vergeire told reporters on Friday.

"Kapag lumabas po ito, isusumite naman natin ito sa Health Technology Assessment Council para sa kanilang pagsusuri ukol sa mga sektor na ito," she added.

Once the amendments get released, she said the DOH will issue guidelines and implement the 4th dose and the booster shots for ages 12 to 17 population.

In a statement on Sunday, vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez, Jr. said the health department sought to amend Moderna and Pfizer's virus jabs.

"Nag-submit na ang DOH ng EUA amendment para magkaroon na rin ng booster ang 12-17 years old, at fourth booster naman para sa seniors at selected frontliners para madagdagan ang ating proteksyon [laban sa COVID-19],” said Galvez, who is also chief implementer of the National Task Force (NTF) Against COVID-19.

“Hinihiling po namin sa inyo na kapag nag-open na ang ating fourth dose, at nag-open na rin ang boosters sa 12-17 years old, magpabakuna tayo. Hangga’t maaga, magpabakuna na,” he added.

The government began the vaccination of 12- to 17-year-olds in November last year. Members of the sector who are immunocompromised started receiving their COVID-19 shots in October.

Nearly 9.06 million individuals in the age group were already fully vaccinated from COVID-19 as of April 8, the NTF said.

Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion revealed that around 27 million jabs were set to expire in July, and with the still low number of Filipinos getting their booster shots.

Last week, President Rodrigo Duterte proposed intensifying house-to-house vaccinations after learning of the developments.

Out of the 66.5 million individuals fully vaccinated in the country, only 12.4 million already got their booster doses, government data showed.

