MANILA - The government is not yet going to prioritize booster shots for those aged 12 to 17 and the fourth COVID-19 jab for adults, as some fully vaccinated individuals have yet to receive their booster, a government adviser said Thursday.

In a televised briefing, National Task Force Against COVID-19 adviser Dr. Ted Herbosa said out of the 64 million fully vaccinated in the country, only around 10 million have received their booster shot.

The government began the vaccination of 12- to 17-year-olds in November last year. Members of the sector who are immunocompromised started receiving their COVID-19 shots in October.

"Unahin natin ang prayoridad, mabigyan ng primary booster doses sa lahat ng natapos na ng second dose [after] 3 months," Herbosa said when asked where the country's experts are on boosters for the pediatric population.

(Let us prioritize first administering booster doses to those who finished their second jabs after 3 months.)

The Vaccine Expert Panel and a technical advisory group, meanwhile, are studying the second round of boosters for the elderly and people with comorbidities, he said.

"Pinag-aaralan 'yan para evidence-based ang polisiya natin. In the meantime, doon tayo sa first booster para sa ating 18 years old and above," he said.

(We are studying it so our policy will be evidence-based. In the meantime, let us administer our boosters to those 18 years old and above.)

The Philippines on Thursday commenced the 4th round of its National Vaccination Days, which aims to bring COVID-19 inoculation to houses, workplaces, and doctors' clinics.

The new vaccination drive aims to inoculate a total of 1.8 million people, particularly the elderly which has a vaccine coverage of 74 percent or 6.8 million out of 8.7 million, the health department earlier said.