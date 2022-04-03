Members of the Girl Scouts of the Philippines (GSP) receive their COVID-19 shots during a vaccination drive at the SM Megamall Megatrade Hall on April 2, 2022. Girl Scouts aged 5-17 years old can get their free COVID-19 shots at selected SM Malls nationwide for the month of April, as part of the government’s National Vaccination Program. George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Presidential Adviser for Entrepreneurship Joey Concepcion on Sunday urged unvaccinated Filipinos to get inoculated or boosted against COVID-19, warning that millions of doses may go to waste in the middle of the year.

In a statement, Concepcion said 27 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine doses are set to expire in July, which he said would be a waste of "Filipino taxpayers’ money" if left unused.

"Time is of the essence. This is why I am calling it out now while there is still time before these vaccines expire," he said.

Concepcion noted that the Philippines breached the Php12-trillion mark in its debt for the first time, mainly due to borrowing to combat the pandemic.

He also warned that the country may face a "double-whammy" of a potential surge in COVID-19 cases as well as the effects of Russia's persisting invasion of Ukraine.

"By the second half of the year, the majority of the population will have waning immunity. If cases rise, we will lock down again. And if the conflict in the Ukraine drags on, we will lock down in the midst of rising commodity prices and logjams in the supply chain," Concepcion said.

"Unless we finish all the vaccines in stock and booster everybody that needs it, we risk going back to square one by yearend," he added.

As of March 29, some 65.8 million people have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19 in the Philippines while 11.9 million have received booster doses.

The Philippines has taken delivery of more than 243 million doses of different COVID-19 vaccine brands since Feb. 28, 2021. Of those, nearly 149 million doses have been administered as of March 29, data monitored by the ABS-CBN Investigative and Research Group showed.

The Department of Health has began conducting house-to-house vaccinations, prioritizing regions with low immunization coverage.

RELATED VIDEO