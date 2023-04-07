MANILA — Penitents across the country on Good Friday self-flagellated and nailed themselves on crosses to atone for their sins as Catholics commemorate Christ's ultimate act of love and sacrifice for mankind.

In San Fernando, Pampanga, 66-year-old Wilfredo Salvador was crucified at 9:30 a.m.

Salvador said he has been doing this for 15 years and will continue to do so as long as he is able. He said his act of penitence this year is for a sick nephew.

Wilfredo Salvador, 66, is crucifying himself to pray for the recovery of a sick nephew. Gracie Rutao

Also in Pampanga, Ruben Enaje is playing Jesus Christ in their local passion play or senakulo.

He carried a cross for 2 kilometers before getting a crucified on a nearby hill. This is the 34th time that he is performing this act of devotion.

A man portraying Jesus Christ is nailed a wooden cross during a reenactment of Christ's suffering and death on Good Friday in Paombong, Bulacan. Basilio H. Sepe, ABS-CBN News

In Caloocan City, men also whipped themselves bloody as an act of penance in front of the San Roque Cathedral.

One of the penitents, "Mando," told ABS-CBN News he is doing this to pray for the continued safety and health of his family.

In Bulakan, Bulacan, penitents also returned to the streets to hurt themselves as a sign of repentance.

A penitent lies down while self-flagellating during a local ritual meant to atone for sins in observance of Good Friday in Brgy. Bambang in Bulakan, Bulacan. Maria Tan, ABS-CBN News

Some penitents also took a dip into the cool waters of Manila Bay to wash their wounds after self-flagellation in Rosario, Cavite.

A penitent washes his wounds in Manila Bay after performing self-flagellation as a form of penance and to atone for his sins in Brgy. Ligtong, Rosario, Cavite on Good Friday, 07 April 2023. Larry Monserate Piojo, ABS-CBN News

The Catholic Church in the Philippines has long said that hurting oneself is not a necessary form of penance on Holy Week.

"Sapagkat ang Diyos ay hindi maibigin na ang tao'y magdusa. Ang gusto niya ay tayo'y maligtas, at ang ating katawan ay sagrado at hindi natin dapat itong parusahan nang walang pakundangan," Fr. Dale Anthony Barretto Ko told ABS-CBN News in 2018.

— With reports from Sherie Ann Torres, ABS-CBN News; Gracie Rutao