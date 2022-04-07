Robredo hits red-tagging of campaign volunteers

MANILA – Vice-President Leni Robredo on Thursday hit out anew at those who have accused her and her supporters of being communists.

Robredo said those who have been red-tagging her and her supporters are only intent on stopping the momentum of her campaign.

"Tandaan natin, nagsimula ito noong naging sunod-sunod ang pagdagsa ng mga tao sa ating mga people’s rally na para bang di makapaniwala ang iba na puwedeng magkaisa ang karaniwang Pilipino sa ngalan ng pag-asa," she said.

Robredo gained points in a March presidential preference survey released conducted by Pulse Asia.

While Robredo still trails survey frontrunner Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. with 24 percent; she saw an increase of 9 points from 15 percent in the same survey period in February.

"Uulitin ko. Hindi ako makikipag-alyado sa kahit sinong gumagamit ng dahas para magsulong ng anumang agenda," the vice president said in a statement.

She also said that her team of volunteer lawyers will also be ready to assist those who may fall victim to harassment and red-tagging during the campaign period.