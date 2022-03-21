Vice President Leni Robredo greets thousands of supporters during a people-led campaign event, dubbed as “PasigLaban”, along Emerald Avenue and Julia Vargas streets in Ortigas Center, Pasig City, on March 20, 2022. VP Leni Media Bureau Handout

MANILA — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday decried a social media post making false claims about her recent presidential campaign rally in Pasig City, urging her supporters to always report such misinformation.

In a Facebook post, a certain Ronnie Lamboso Morgan alleged that a sister of his friend received P1,000 as payment for attending the rally and that most of those who were present there were members of the armed communist group New People's Army.

The post showed a P1,000 bill with a pink ribbon, a trademark of Robredo, and an online conversation purportedly talking about the payment. The netizen also alleged a warrant of arrest was "on its way" to arrest her supporters.

The date seen on the online chat showed it happened on March 11. The rally, however, occurred on March 20.

Robredo slammed the post, saying "people lined up for so many hours, braving the heat and the crowds."

"Abonado pa ang karamihan sa kanila. Huwag natin hayaan yurakan ang ating dignidad ng mga kasinungalingan. Nang red tag pa. Please help us report," she said in her own Facebook post.

Robredo's "PasigLaban" rally on Sunday was estimated to have had 80,000 to as many as 140,000 attendees, according to various official and unofficial estimates.

Despite the heat earlier afternoon that day, which went as high as 41 degrees Celsius in nearby Pasay City, the "kakamPINKs" sang along to music played over speakers scattered along the avenue while waiting for the main program proper.

Among those who attended were several rock bands, pop artists, actors and celebrities who have voiced their support for Robredo in the 2022 elections.

