Campaign posters for the May 9 local and national elections adorn a fenced area in Quezon City on April 4, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG) on Thursday said some local officials accused of vote buying were already asked to explain their side.

"Ang ginagawa, kapag may dumadating na information sa atin, pinapadalhan natin ng notice to explain. Kasi ang pag-iimbestiga at pagpa-file ng kaso belongs to the Comelec. We are assisting Comelec to gather more information," said DILG secretary Eduardo Año.

"Minsan, ang dumarating, pictures lang na 'di mo alam kung photoshop lang siya," he added.

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has already activated its Task Force Kontra Bigay, which aims to crack down on alleged vote-buying by politicians during the campaign.

Commissioner Aimee Ferolino was designated to head the task force.

Meanwhile, Año reminded public officials that they are not allowed to use state resources in their campaigns.

"Bawal gamitin ang pondo ng taumbayan, mga pag-aari ng pamahalaan sa pangangampanya."

Año also reminded barangay officials to stay out of electoral politics.

"Barangay officials are reminded that they are nonpartisan. They should do away from any sort of campaigning and must exercise fairness in granting campaign permits in their areas and should not use their power and influence to woo and admonish voters," he said.

