Comelec Commissioner Aimee Ferolino during the #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point – The Vice Presidential Debate at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 20, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) en banc on Wednesday named Commissioner Aimee Ferolino as head of its newly created task force Kontra Bigay, which will investigate and prosecute cases of vote buying.

"Si Comm. Ferolino ang magpapatawag kaagad ng meeting ng task force, magda-draft ng necessary additional guidelines, at the same time magpapatupad nitong mandato ng Commission on Election to either motu proprio or to accept complaints patungkol sa vote buying," Commissioner George Garcia said in an ambush interview.

Garcia said Ferolino's "courage and experience" as a Comelec field official before joining the main office made her qualified her for the job.

"Si Comm. Ferolino ay napakatapang na commissioner. Yung kaniyang karanasan, pagkatapos yung kaniyang tapang, 'pag pinagsamasama mo 'yan ay napakagandang ingredient para sa pagiging chairman ng task force para sa Kontra Bigay," Garcia said.

The poll body is formally constituting its Task Force Kontra Bigay against vote buying composed of representatives from the Department of Justice, Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission, Department of the Interior and Local Government, Philippine Information Agency, National Bureau of Investigation, Philippine National Police, and Armed Forces of the Philippines.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, giving, offering, or promising "money or anything of value... in order to induce anyone or the public in general to vote for or against any candidate or withhold his vote in the election" is prohibited.

