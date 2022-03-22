MANILA — Reelectionist Cavite Gov. Jonvic Remulla on Tuesday handed out cash prizes during a campaign rally of the tandem of presidential candidate Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr. and vice-presidential candidate Sara Duterte-Carpio.

At a covered court in Dasmariñas City, Remulla gave away cash prizes to some members of the audience who joined the dance and singing competitions.

The poll body had said that giving out money or holding raffles during the campaign period are prohibited under the law. The official campaign period for local candidates will start on March 25.

Under the Omnibus Election Code, vote buying is prohibited, with penalties of imprisonment for 1 to 6 years and disqualification to hold public office.

Article XXII of the Omnibus Election Code refers to vote buying as "any person who gives, offers or promises money or anything of value... in order to induce anyone or the public in general to vote for or against any candidate or withhold his vote in the election, or to vote for or against any aspirant for the nomination or choice of a candidate in a convention or similar selection process of a political party."

Bago ang guest performers, namigay si Gov Remulla ng cash prize sa mga residente na sumayaw o kumanta sa stage habang hinihintay ang mga kandidato @ABSCBNNews @DZMMTeleRadyo pic.twitter.com/FuHQylAfTB — Joyce Balancio (@joycebalancio) March 22, 2022

In early May, Remulla's brother, Cavite 7th District Rep. Jesus Crispin “Boying” Remulla, alleged that attendees of presidential candidate and Vice President Leni Robredo's campaign rally in General Trias were paid P500 each. He even linked some attendees to the communist movement.

The older Remulla stood by his claims without showing any evidence to back them.

On Sunday, the tandem of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan, drew their biggest crowd yet in Pasig, with an attendance of over 137,000 citing police estimates.

Robredo on Monday decried a social media post making false claims about her recent presidential campaign rally in Pasig City, urging her supporters to always report such misinformation.