Presidential candidates during the first Comelec-sponsored presidential debate, at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on March 19, 2022. VP Leni Media Bureau

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) on Monday asked candidates to spy on their opponents and report their possible election violations as the campaign season heats up just over a month before the May 9 polls.

"Doon po sa magkakalaban, maganda po mag-monitoran kayo, maganda kayo mismo ang titingin, papansin sa mga kalaban n'yo sa posisyon at isumbong n'yo sa amin at 'yan po ay aaksyunin namin," Comelec Commissioner George Garcia said during a public briefing.

(To rival candidates, it's good if you can monitor each other, observe what your opponent is doing, report it to us, and we will take action.)



Garcia made the statement following reports of alleged vote-buying during campaign sorties, which prompted Comelec to create an inter-agency task force.

The task force can investigate on its own even without complainants, Garcia said.

"Huwag po kayong mag-alala. Hindi po kami bingi at bulag sa mga ganyang realidad," he said.

(Do not worry. We are not deaf and blind to those realities.)

The commissioner added Comelec was monitoring candidates' activities on social media.

"Akala siguro ng ibang kandidato hindi namin kayo namo-monitor kahit prior to the campaign period... Hahabulin namin kayo. Yung mga may social media accounts kitang-kita may pa-raffle, may papremyo na ganito. Kami po sa Comelec ay naka-monitor," he said.

(Perhaps some candidates think we are not monitoring you even prior to the campaign period. We will go after you, those with social media accounts featuring raffles, various prizes. The Comelec is monitoring you.)

Garcia also reported that some alleged vote buying incidents have been referred to their field personnel for further investigation.

"Nagsimula na kaming mag-endorse sa aming mga field personnel upang sila mismo ay mag-submit ng mga reports sa amin. Yung mga kababayan natin na may mabigat at credible na ebidensya sa vote buying, puwede n'yo pong isulat yan sa amin sa Comelec law department," he said.

(We have started endorsing to our field personnel so that they can submit reports to us. Our compatriots with strong and credible evidence of vote buying can write to us at the Comelec law department.)

Under the Omnibus Election Code, giving, offering, or promising "money or anything of value... in order to induce anyone or the public in general to vote for or against any candidate or withhold his vote in the election" is prohibited.