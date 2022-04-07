Comelec OKs 1-month bonus, other perks for workers ahead of May polls

Commission on Elections personnel haul empty boxes used to transport vote counting machines for a random ballot checking by the poll body for partners and other stakeholders at the National Printing Office in Quezon Ciity on March 24, 2022. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has approved a bonus for its employees even before the May 9, 2022 elections.

“We have an approved Employee Development Assistance consisting of a 1 month bonus for all regular employees of this Commission. Our workforce can expect to receive this 1 month bonus this April 2022," said Chairperson Saidamen Pangarungan.

The poll body also approved more expenses for its workers.

"The Augmentation of transportation and communication expenses for the Election Officers for a period of 6 months to cover also the Barangay Elections in December 2022. The Commission En banc approved this to cushion the impact of the round of fuel increases upon our election officers," Pangarungan said.

The poll body also approved the suspension of the biometrics or automated attendance system so that employees can continue working in the field without the need to return to the office to punch in their attendance.

Pangarungan also said that the poll body approved in principle the bid for gun ban exemptions for election officers, provincial election supervisors and regional election directors.

“Election officers may also be entitled to not more than 2 security detail subject to the approval of their respective REDs. This exemption to the gun ban was enjoyed before by our election officers in previous elections," Pangarungan said.

"To be effective our election officers need to feel secured in performing their duties, free from fear and pressure from opposing candidates in the respective jurisdiction," Pangarungan added.

Pangarungan then rallied the poll body’s workers to ensure honest, orderly, credible and peaceful elections on May 9, 2022.