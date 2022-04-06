LPA to bring rains over Visayas, Mindanao

Courtesy of Japanese Meteorological Agency

MANILA — A low-pressure area will bring rains over parts of the Visayas and Mindanao Wednesday, state weather bureau PAGASA said.

The brewing storm was last spotted 65 kilometers south-southeast of Tagbilaran, Bohol as of 8 a.m., weather specialist Ana Clauren-Jorda told Teleradyo.

The weather disturbance will bring widespread rainshowers and thunderstorms over Palawan and Mindanao, she said.

Jorda warned that possible flash floods or landslides may occur during moderate to heavy rains.

The LPA will also bring scattered rainshowers and thunderstorms over the Visayas.

Meanwhile, Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon and Quezon will experience cloudy skies with rains due to the northeasterly windflow.

Metro Manila and the rest of Luzon will have fair weather with chances of isolated rains due to localized thunderstorms.

