MANILA - Authorities warned residents to watch out for possible flooding as the Marikina River water level rose following rains on Tuesday.

As of 6 p.m., the river's water level was at 12.4 meters, which is still within normal levels. But this is higher than the 11.6 meters recorded earlier at 1 p.m.

Marikina City authorities will raise the first alarm when the water level hits 15 meters.

TINGNAN: Marikina command center, patuloy ang pag-monitor sa lagay ng Marikina River dahil sa walang humpay na pag-ulan. (📷: Marikina City Rescue 161) pic.twitter.com/3TLf5S5dJY — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) April 5, 2022

"Maging mapagmatyag sa ating paligid sa anumang posibilidad na pagbaha," said the Marikina Rescue 161, an emergency response unit under the city government.

(Be watchful of our surroundings for any possibility of flooding.)

Tulay sa Marikina River, itinatabi na bilang paghahanda sakaling magpatuloy ang pagtaas ng water level sa ilog. pic.twitter.com/xQqMVq09gF — jeffrey hernaez 🇵🇭 (@jeffreyhernaez) April 5, 2022

In its daily weather forecast, state weather bureau PAGASA warned of cloudy skies with rain showers and thunderstorms in Metro Manila and several other areas due to a shear line and low pressure area

The LPA was spotted some 260 kilometers east northeast of Davao City at 3 p.m., said PAGASA.

