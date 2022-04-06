Presidential candidate Mayor Isko Moreno during the second Commission on Elections’ #PilipinasDebates2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Tent in Pasay City on April 3, 2022. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA - Presidential aspirant and Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso has no plans of withdrawing from the race, his campaign manager said Wednesday.

Lito Banayo made the remark after reports of renewed effort for unity among presidential candidates aside from former sen. Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos.

"We’re staying the course. Gaya nga ng sinasabi ni Isko na isasangla ang laway niya. Nailabas na nya ang laway niya na siya'y tatakbo dahil gusto niya ipaglaban ang karapatan ng mga tao para sa isang disente at maayos na pamumuhay. So he's staying the course 'til the end," he told ANC's Headstart.

(Just like what Isko said he has pawned his words and said he would run because he wants to fight for the people's rights for a decent living.)

Banayo earlier denied that the Visayas chapter of Domagoso's largest volunteer group has withdrawn its support for the Manila Mayor and switched to Vice President Leni Robredo.

Nick Malazarte, head of the Visayas chapter of Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas, held a press conference in Cebu on Monday, announcing his group's shift of support to Robredo.

"Walang nangyayaring (There's no ongoing) unity talks, even the spokesperson of VP Robredo yesterday in another program said they're not initiating talks," Banayo said.

Domagoso's campaign manager also questioned if elections surveys are a "true picture of the public sentiment" as he said "disinformation, fake news, and trolls" discourage people from giving their true sentiments.

"While I'm not saying these are fake surveys, the point is we cannot allow our electoral choices to be dictated by surveys. Otherwise wag na tayo mag-election, magsurvey na lang (let's not hold an election, let's just do a survey)," he said.

"Paano kung matauhan ang mga tao na yung unity at kung ano-ano ang sinasabi ni Ferdinand Marcos Jr, naloko pala sila, nagoyo sila. Their votes might migrate to somebody else. We do not know that at this point in time."

(What if people wake up from whatever Ferdinand Marcos Jr is saying and realize they were fooled?)

Domagoso's camp has reminded tax officials and the public that the Marcoses, the family of current presidential race frontrunner, has yet to pay some P203 billion in estate taxes, a figure that it said has ballooned from P23 billion due to penalties and surcharges since 1997.