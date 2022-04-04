Vice President Leni Robredo answers questions during the second installment of the Pilipinas Debates 2022: The Turning Point at the Sofitel Philippine Plaza on Sunday, April 3, 2022. VP Leni Robredo Media handout

CEBU — Vice President Leni Robredo on Monday secured another endorsement in the presidential race: This time, from supporters of Manila Mayor Isko Moreno Domagoso's in the Visayas.

Nick Malazarte, who heads the Visayas chapter of Ikaw Muna (IM) Pilipinas, said his group is now backing Robredo's bid for Malacañang.

“The contest narrows to the two: Ferdinand [Bongbong] Marcos Jr., and Leni Robredo and it is practical to shift because our primordial concern is the clear and imminent danger of the Marcoses getting back in power," he said in a press briefing.

Malazarte disclosed his counterparts in Luzon and Mindanao were also on board in switching support from Domagoso to Robredo.

“We don’t want a resurgence. The only vehicle to stop the resurgence is VP Leni, who is doing very well in the surveys,” he added.

The multi-sectoral group also urged supporters of Senators Panfilo "Ping" Lacson and Manny Pacquiao to back Robredo's presidential bid.

“Do some introspection because we have limited time. She is the only candidate right now on the horizon,” Malazarte said.

He said IM Pilipinas-Visayas would mobilize its volunteers to conduct house-to-house campaign in support of Robredo.

On Monday, over 12,000 doctors also expressed support to the tandem of Robredo and her running mate, Sen. Francis "Kiko" Pangilinan.

The duo are the only candidates who have “genuine concern” for Filipinos with clear platforms to address the COVID-19 pandemic, the group Doctors for Leni said.

— With a report from Annie Perez

