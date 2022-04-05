President Rodrigo Duterte delivers his speech during the completion ceremony of the Metro Rail Transit Line-3 rehabilitation project at the Shaw Boulevard Station in Mandaluyong City on March 22, 2022. Ace Morandante, Presidential Photo

MANILA - President Rodrigo Duterte on Tuesday said he is not endorsing any presidential candidate in the May elections because he does not want people to think he is using public funds to campaign for his bet.

"Ako, wala akong kandidato. Hindi ako namumulitika, I'm just announcing. Wala akong kandidato ni sino man sa pagka-presidente. I remain neutral. Ang akin kasi, presidente ako tapos magkampi ako ng isa, magduda 'yung (iba), ginagamit ko 'yung resources ng gobyerno. Magulo na," Duterte said in a public address.

( I don't have a candidate. I am not politicking, I'm just announcing. I will not support any candidate for president. I remain neutral. Because, for me, I'm the president and then if I support a candidate, people will think I'm using government funds. There will be problems there.)

"If you are the president and you have the resources, nasa beck and call mo, anuman ang gawin mo, magsuspetsa ang tao na ginagamit mo para sa isang kandidato, even if it is not true," he continued.

Duterte has repeatedly said he will remain neutral and will only support the vice presidential bid of his daughter, Davao City Mayor Sara Duterte-Carpio, in the upcoming elections.

The 77-year-old chief executive is ending his term on June 30.

Duterte's PDP-Laban faction formally endorsed the presidential bid of the running mate of his daughter, former senator Ferdinand "Bongbong" Marcos Jr., even as the party was originally built to fight the dictatorship of the latter's father.

Duterte previously described Marcos as a weak leader.

SUPPORT FOR HOSPITALS

Meanwhile, amid the spending ban during the election period, Duterte urged Filipinos seeking medical help not to hesitate going to government hospitals as he assured they are adequately funded.

"Itong sa election, ayaw ko nga na maano pati yung hospital. I start with the hospitals because health ng tao ito, tapos we are constricted or restricted by so many regulations, things that the President cannot do anymore. Projects, pati magbigay ng pera, bawal na, kung wala sa budget," he said.

(During this election period, I don't want the hospital to suffer. I start with the hospitals because this is about the people's health, yet we are constricted or restricted by so many regulations, things that the President cannot do anymore. Projects, releasing funds are prohibited already, if not covered by the budget.)

In areas where there are no public hospitals and people are forced to avail of private medical services charged to the government, Duterte said he is personally guaranteeing to pay for those.

"May lugar na walang ospital ang gobyerno but merong pribado at nagkaroon sila ng utang, at hindi natin mabayaran kase bawal na, ako na lang ang mag-garantiya that I will pay whatever is ano sa expenses," he said.

(I'll be the one to guarantee that I will pay for the expenses.)

Duterte said he had previously ordered the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corporation or PAGCOR to give the Philippine General Hospital P100 million pesos monthly.

The Victoriano Luna General Hospital, also known as the AFP General Hospital, and the Veterans Memorial Medical Center also are getting P50 million each per month.

"Fifty-fifty yan. So hindi na maubos yan ng... unless there is a massive emergency. Kasya na yan sa P50 million a month. Ganon ang binigay ko," Duterte said.

(That's fifty-fifty. They won't be able to spend all that money unless there is a massive emergency. That's how much I gave - P50 million a month.)

Duterte has previously rejected having PAGCOR suspend the operations of online cockfighting or 'e-sabong', citing the government's need of billions of pesos in revenue following the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.