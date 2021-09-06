Watch more on iWantTFC

MANILA - Online cockfighting, also known as e-sabong, brings in P400 million a month in revenues to the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp (PAGCOR), the head of the gaming regulator said on Monday.

PAGCOR chair and CEO Andrea Domingo said that because of the COVID-19 lockdowns and quarantine restrictions, online gambling has boomed, including e-sabong.

“It’s the online games now that are earning the money for the government,” Domingo said in an interview with ANC.

She said there are currently 4 licensed online cockfighting operators in the country, with 2 more who have just been given their licenses.

Since May, the 4 licensed operators have pumped P1.6 billion into PAGCOR’s coffers, Domingo said.

The 2 e-sabong operators that have just been licensed are expected to contribute at least another P150 million a month, as they are required to turn over P75 million a month to the government regardless of revenue, the PAGCOR chief added.

Gaming revenues have suffered amid the quarantine restrictions imposed to check the spread of COVID-19, Domingo said, but PAGCOR still managed to earn P20 billion as of July.

PAGCOR is on track to earn at least P38 billion this year, Domingo said.

Domingo also defended the lifting of the casino ban in Boracay saying the gaming operators behind them will bring in high-end tourists and thousands of jobs to the resort island.