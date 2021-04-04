St. Louis University in Baguio to hold limited face-to-face classes starting Monday

St. Louis University will resume face-to-face classes for medical, nursing and other students. Jong Gamena

BAGUIO CITY – Saint Louis University (SLU) in Baguio City will hold limited face-to-face classes for medicine, nursing, and allied medical courses starting Monday even as parts of the country remain on lockdown due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases?

After passing the inspection of the Commission on Higher Education (CHED), SLU was allowed to resume some classes, but with stringent health protocols.

SLU is one of a handful of universities in the country to apply for the resumption of face-to-face classes.

Graduating medical students, fourth-year students on their clerkship will return to their classes according to SLU College of Medicine Dean Dr. Anthony Domantay.

This will allow students to acquire the "minimum competencies" needed to become doctors, Domantay added.

“So it’s a limited [exposure] but that is a much better than no exposure at all," Domantay said.

Some 800 nursing students are also expected to return on Monday to continue their classes, according to SLU College of Nursing Dean Dr. Mary Grace Lacanaria.

“We are anticipating about 80 percent of them will be joining the limited face to face of course. We cannot force them, so only those who are willing of course, with the consent of their parents,” Lacanaria said.

“We all believe that students cannot learn the skills online, they have to perform it personally with mannequins, using the right equipment so that they can develop their skills, once they have the skills, then we will fill them to hospitals,” Lacanaria continued.

SLU's medical technology classes will also resume according to College of Natural Sciences Dean Ann Opina.

“We have our own clinical laboratory that is accredited, the students will go 6 months stay in university and 6 months stay in the hospitals,” Opina said.

Students will not be allowed in COVID restricted areas of the hospitals where they are doing clerkship, nursing practice and lab work.

“There are restrictions of course they are not allowed to go to the COVID wards and must at all times must including the especially the wearing of the appropriate PPE.”