CHED, DOH release rules on resumption of face-to-face classes for health-related courses

MANILA - The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) and the Department of Health (DOH) on Friday released guidelines on the resumption of face-to-face classes, limiting these to medical and health-related courses in areas with low COVID-19 cases.

Schools in areas under general community quarantine (GCQ) and modified general community quarantine (MGCQ)— the two lowest levels of restriction— will only be allowed to resume physical classes if they have following courses:

Medicine

Nursing

Medical Technology

Medical Laboratory Science

Physical Therapy

Midwifery

Public Health

"Face-to-face delivery [is] delimited to specialized laboratory courses or hospital-based clinical/clerkship/internship/practicum, including clinical rotations for post-graduate medical interns," according to Joint Memorandum Circular No. 2021-001.

"Interns shall not be allowed to rotate in the emergency room, out-patient department, and COVID wards, but only be allowed to rotate in non-COVID units," it said.

Schools are disallowed from conducting physical classes outside their respective campuses, it said.

Those in areas under MGCQ must submit applications to their respective CHED regional offices, while those under GCQ need to "have base hospitals catering to COVID-19 patients."

Face-to-face classes "shall revert to implementing flexible learning" should areas be placed under stricter quarantine, the CHED and DOH said.

"All other degree programs and courses not identified as a priority... shall be delivered through flexible learning," it said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier allowed the resumption of face-to-face classes for medical and health-related courses, saying the country must not run out of health workers during the pandemic.

Earlier this week, the Department of Education (DepEd) said that the agency is preparing to hold dry runs for the limited physical classes for senior high school students.