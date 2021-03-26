CHED OKs resumption of face-to-face classes in 24 colleges, universities

Officials inspect a medical school's facilities on December 1, 2020. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News/File

MANILA - The Commission on Higher Education (CHED) on Friday approved the resumption of face-to-face classes in 24 colleges and universities, provided that it would be done on a limited basis.

As of March 26, the following higher education institutions have been allowed to hold limited face-to-face classes starting on the second semester of academic year 2020-2021:

Mariano Marcos State University - Batac (Region I)

St. Louis University (CAR)

Our Lady of Fatima University - City of San Fernando (Region III)

Ateneo School of Medicine and Public Health (NCR)

University of the Philippines Manila (NCR)

University of Santo Tomas (NCR)

University of East Ramon Magsaysay (NCR)

Our Lady of Fatima University - Quezon City (NCR)

Our Lady of Fatima University - Valenzuela City (NCR)

Manila Central University (NCR)

Adventist University of the Philippines (Region IV)

De La Salle Health and Medical Science Institute (Region IV)

University of Perpetual Help - Don Jose (Region IV)

Our Lady of Fatima University - Sta. Rosa (Region IV)

Naga College Foundation (Region V)

West Visayas State University (Region VI)

Central Philippine University (Region VI)

Cebu Institute of Medicine (Region VII)

University of Cebu School of Medicine (Region VII)

Iloilo Doctors’ College of Medicine (Region VI)

University of Iloilo (Region VI)

Blancia Foundation College, Inc. (Region IX)

Xavier University (Region X)

Liceo de Cagayan University (Region X)

"These HEIs have fully complied with the CHED-DOH guidelines and have been inspected by CHED and their LGUs so they can now bring their 3rd and 4th year students for hands-on training and laboratory classes in a limited face-to-face system," CHED Chairman Prospero De Vera III said in a statement.

"CHED will continue to monitor these HEIs and I am confident that they will provide safe and healthy spaces for their students in the coming months," he said.

Last month, the Department of Health (DOH) and CHED agreed to resume limited physical classes in colleges and universities catering to medical courses, provided that institutions would abide by additional health protocols to curb the spread of COVID-19 in campuses.

CHED said the following universities and colleges have also partnered with local government units to serve as vaccination centers:

University of Santo Tomas Hospital (NCR) Manila Central University Gymnasium (NCR) St. Louis University Baguio Gymansium (CAR) De La Salle Medical Health Sciences Institute (Region 4) Our Lady of Fatima University (NCR) Central Philippine University (CPU)

CHED is in the process of preparing the Guidelines for Establishing Vaccination Centers in colleges and universities so that there would be "large alternative venues readily available" when more COVID-19 jabs arrive later this year, De Vera said.

President Rodrigo Duterte earlier said that he would reconsider the resumption of face-to-face classes in other learning institutions after the rollout of 2 million COVID-19 vaccines.

RELATED VIDEO