Catholic devotees flock to the Grotto of Our Lady of Lourdes in San Jose Del Monte, Bulacan to celebrate Palm Sunday. Most physical activities during the Holy Week are set to return after a three-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Mark Demayo, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Millions of Filipino Catholics are urged to fast, pray and help the needy in commemoration of the Passion of Jesus this Holy Week.

Lent is also a time for penance. One thing Catholics can do is prepare themselves for the Sacrament of Reconciliation or pagkukumpisal, where one confesses sins to a priest.

Pope Francis once said confession is not meant to be "a torture chamber", but rather, "an encounter with the Lord’s mercy which spurs us on to do better."

In Metro Manila, some churches will observe the following confession schedules or so-called Kumpisalang Bayan this Holy Week.

Archdiocese of Manila:

1. The Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception

Address: Cabildo, 132 Beaterio St, Intramuros, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3-5, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 6, 2023 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 7, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

2. San Roque de Sampaloc Parish

Address: 542 M. De La Fuente Street, Sampaloc, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan After 6:30 p.m. Mass

3. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish

Address: 4324 Old Sta. Mesa St, Santa Mesa, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.

4. Immaculate Conception Parish

Address: Katamanan St, Tondo, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.

5. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Abandoned

Address: New Panaderos Street, Santa Ana, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

6. National Shrine of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Makati

Address: 4 Sacred Heart St, Makati

Schedule of Confessions:

April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan after 6 p.m. Mass

7. Sto. Nino de Paz Greenbelt Chapel

Address: Ayala Center, Makati

Schedule of Confessions: Starting March 20, 2023, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.

8. Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Parish Church

Address: Calamba St, Sampaloc, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 4, 2023 - From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 5, 2023 - From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

April 6, 2023 - From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

April 7, 2023 - From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 8, 2023 - From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.

9. Archdiocesan Shrine of Espiritu Santo

Address: 1912 Rizal Ave, Santa Cruz, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 7, 2023 - Stations of the Cross and Kumpisalang Bayan at 9 a.m.

10. San Antonio de Padua Parish Church

Address: 2126 San Andres, cor Angel Linao St, Malate, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

Daily Confessions 30 minutes before Holy Mass

11. Santuario de San Antonio

Address: 3117 McKinley Rd, Makati

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 6:30 p.m.

April 4, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 5, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

April 6, 2023 - Confession available the whole day

12. Santuario Del Santo Cristo Parish

Address: 183 F. Blumentritt St., San Juan

Schedule of Confessions:

April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan after 6 p.m. Mass

13. St. John the Baptist Parish Church

Address: Pinaglabanan, San Juan

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7:30 p.m. Mass

14. San Rafael Arkanghel Parish

Address: 177 Taliba Street San Rafael Subd Balut Tondo, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 6:45 p.m.

15. National Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus

Address: Jose Laurel St, San Miguel, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 7, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.

16. San Jose Manggagawa Parish Church

Address: Molave Street, Manuguit Subdivision, Tondo, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan after 6 p.m. Mass

17. Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Peñafrancia

Address: Gomez, Paco, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Pamparokya at 6 p.m.

18. Archdiocesan Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace - EDSA Shrine

Address: EDSA, corner Ortigas Ave, Ortigas Center, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.

April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.

19. Santisimo Rosario Parish - UST

Address: University of Sto. Tomas, Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 6, 2023 - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.

April 7, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.



Diocese of Cubao:

1. National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes

Address: N.S. Amoranto Sr. St, Santa Mesa Heights, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

March 31, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.

April 6, 2023 - Whole Day Confession

2. National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel

Address: 4th St, New Manila, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 6, 2023 - 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

April 7, 2023 - 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.

3. Our Lady of Victories Church

Address: 2 Cannon, New Manila, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

During all Masses of the Holy Week, except Maundy Thursday - before and after Mass only

4. Our Lady of Pentecost Parish

Address: Varsity Hills, Salvador St, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Parokya at 7:15 p.m.

5. Christ the King Parish

Address: Greenmeadows Avenue, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3-5, 2023 - Confessions from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

6. Christ the King Mission Seminary

Address: 101 E Rodriguez Sr. Ave, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 6, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

7. Santo Domingo Church

Address: 537 Quezon Ave, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions: All Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays of Lent from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

8. Sacred Heart Parish Shrine

Address: 28 Scout Ybardolaza St, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 6, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.

April 7, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

April 8, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

9. Minor Basilica of Saint Pedro Bautista

Address: 69 San Pedro Bautista, San Francisco del Monte, Quezon City, Metro Manila

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Parokya 7 p.m.

10. Our Lady of Hope Parish

Address: 107 Rd 3, Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

Every Wednesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.

Diocese of Kalookan

1. National Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Grace

Address: 11th Ave, East Grace Park, Caloocan

Schedule of Confessions:

April 5, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. onwards

April 6, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. onwards

April 7, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. onwards

Note: Confession will be halted if there is a Mass or liturgical activity

2. San Roque Cathedral

Address: A. Mabini St, corner 10th Ave, Poblacion, Caloocan

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - 7 p.m.

April 4, 2023 - 7 p.m.

April 5, 2023 - 7 p.m.

Diocese of Novaliches

1. Mary the Queen Parish

Address: Belfast Ave., Neopolitan Novaliches, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

Every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

2. Cathedral Shrine of the Good Shepherd

Address: Regalado Ave. Fairview Park, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4-5, 2023 - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.

3. Saint Paul the Apostle Parish and Shrine for New Evangelization

Address: Casa Milan Brgy. Greater Lagro Novaliches, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 5, 2023 - Confession at 6 p.m.

4. Jesus, Lord of the Divine Mercy Parish

Address: Garcia St., Hobart Village Novaliches, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7:30 p.m.

5. Saint Francis Xavier Parish

Address: 160 Champaca St., Maligaya Park Subd. Novaliches, Quezon City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Parokya from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

6. Santo Kristo Parish

Address: Llano Rd. cor. Del Mundo Ave. Brgy. Llano, Caloocan City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.

Diocese of Pasig

San Antonio Abad Parish

Address: Stella Maris Ave., Maybunga, Pasig City

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4, 2023 - Confession starts at 4:30 p.m.

Diocese of Parañaque

1. The Diocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso - Saint Andrew Cathedral-Parish

Address: 448 Quirino Ave, Parañaque

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.

2. Mary, Queen of Apostles Parish

Address: San Miguel St., San Antonio Valley 6 Parañaque

Schedule of Confessions:

April 6, 2023 - Confessions from 2 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

April 7, 2023 - Confessions from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

April 8, 2023 - Confessions from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

3. Our Mother of Perpetual Help National Shrine (Baclaran Church)

Address: Our Mother of Perpetual Help National Shrine (Baclaran Church)

Schedule of Confessions:

Daily Confessions from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Except for Wednesday and Sunday

4. Sta. Rita de Cascia Parish

Address: Quirino Ave. Baclaran, Parañaque

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4, 2023 - Confession starts at 6 p.m.

5. Mary Help of Christians Parish & National Shrine

Address: Better Living Subd, Parañaque

Schedule of Confessions:

April 5, 2023 - 5:30 p.m. to 12 p.m.

April 6, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 12 p.m.

April 7, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

6. Mary Immaculate Parish

Address: Don Lauro Ave., Levitown Estate, Better Living Subdivision, Parañaque

Schedule of Confessions:

April 3, 2023 - Confessions are available at 5 p.m.

April 4, 2023 - Confessions are available at 5 p.m.

April 6, 2023 - Confessions are available at 5 p.m.



7. San Agustin Parish

Address: E. Rodriguez Avenue, Bo. San Agustin, Moonwalk, Parañaque

Schedule of Confessions:

April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan will start at 7 p.m.

— Ian Jay Capati