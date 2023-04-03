MANILA — Millions of Filipino Catholics are urged to fast, pray and help the needy in commemoration of the Passion of Jesus this Holy Week.
Lent is also a time for penance. One thing Catholics can do is prepare themselves for the Sacrament of Reconciliation or pagkukumpisal, where one confesses sins to a priest.
Pope Francis once said confession is not meant to be "a torture chamber", but rather, "an encounter with the Lord’s mercy which spurs us on to do better."
In Metro Manila, some churches will observe the following confession schedules or so-called Kumpisalang Bayan this Holy Week.
Archdiocese of Manila:
1. The Minor Basilica and Metropolitan Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
Address: Cabildo, 132 Beaterio St, Intramuros, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3-5, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
April 6, 2023 - 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
April 7, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
2. San Roque de Sampaloc Parish
Address: 542 M. De La Fuente Street, Sampaloc, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan After 6:30 p.m. Mass
3. Sacred Heart of Jesus Parish
Address: 4324 Old Sta. Mesa St, Santa Mesa, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.
4. Immaculate Conception Parish
Address: Katamanan St, Tondo, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.
5. National Shrine of Our Lady of the Abandoned
Address: New Panaderos Street, Santa Ana, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.
6. National Shrine of the Sacred Heart of Jesus Makati
Address: 4 Sacred Heart St, Makati
Schedule of Confessions:
April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan after 6 p.m. Mass
7. Sto. Nino de Paz Greenbelt Chapel
Address: Ayala Center, Makati
Schedule of Confessions: Starting March 20, 2023, Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m.
8. Nuestra Señora del Perpetuo Socorro Parish Church
Address: Calamba St, Sampaloc, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
April 4, 2023 - From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
April 5, 2023 - From 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
April 6, 2023 - From 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
April 7, 2023 - From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
April 8, 2023 - From 11 a.m. to 12 p.m., from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m.
9. Archdiocesan Shrine of Espiritu Santo
Address: 1912 Rizal Ave, Santa Cruz, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 7, 2023 - Stations of the Cross and Kumpisalang Bayan at 9 a.m.
10. San Antonio de Padua Parish Church
Address: 2126 San Andres, cor Angel Linao St, Malate, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
Daily Confessions 30 minutes before Holy Mass
11. Santuario de San Antonio
Address: 3117 McKinley Rd, Makati
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 6:30 p.m.
April 4, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
April 5, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
April 6, 2023 - Confession available the whole day
12. Santuario Del Santo Cristo Parish
Address: 183 F. Blumentritt St., San Juan
Schedule of Confessions:
April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan after 6 p.m. Mass
13. St. John the Baptist Parish Church
Address: Pinaglabanan, San Juan
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7:30 p.m. Mass
14. San Rafael Arkanghel Parish
Address: 177 Taliba Street San Rafael Subd Balut Tondo, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 6:45 p.m.
15. National Shrine of Saint Jude Thaddeus
Address: Jose Laurel St, San Miguel, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 7, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., 3 p.m. to 5 p.m., 8 p.m. to 10 p.m.
16. San Jose Manggagawa Parish Church
Address: Molave Street, Manuguit Subdivision, Tondo, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan after 6 p.m. Mass
17. Archdiocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Peñafrancia
Address: Gomez, Paco, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Pamparokya at 6 p.m.
18. Archdiocesan Shrine of Mary, Queen of Peace - EDSA Shrine
Address: EDSA, corner Ortigas Ave, Ortigas Center, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.
April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.
19. Santisimo Rosario Parish - UST
Address: University of Sto. Tomas, Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 6, 2023 - 7 a.m. to 12 p.m, 1:30 p.m. to 4:30 p.m., 7 p.m. to 11 p.m.
April 7, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
Diocese of Cubao:
1. National Shrine of Our Lady of Lourdes
Address: N.S. Amoranto Sr. St, Santa Mesa Heights, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
March 31, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.
April 6, 2023 - Whole Day Confession
2. National Shrine of Our Lady of Mt. Carmel
Address: 4th St, New Manila, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 6, 2023 - 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
April 7, 2023 - 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m.
3. Our Lady of Victories Church
Address: 2 Cannon, New Manila, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
During all Masses of the Holy Week, except Maundy Thursday - before and after Mass only
4. Our Lady of Pentecost Parish
Address: Varsity Hills, Salvador St, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Parokya at 7:15 p.m.
5. Christ the King Parish
Address: Greenmeadows Avenue, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3-5, 2023 - Confessions from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.
6. Christ the King Mission Seminary
Address: 101 E Rodriguez Sr. Ave, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 6, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
7. Santo Domingo Church
Address: 537 Quezon Ave, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions: All Mondays, Wednesdays, and Saturdays of Lent from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.
8. Sacred Heart Parish Shrine
Address: 28 Scout Ybardolaza St, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 6, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m., 7 p.m. to 12 a.m.
April 7, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
April 8, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.
9. Minor Basilica of Saint Pedro Bautista
Address: 69 San Pedro Bautista, San Francisco del Monte, Quezon City, Metro Manila
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Parokya 7 p.m.
10. Our Lady of Hope Parish
Address: 107 Rd 3, Bagong Pag-asa, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
Every Wednesday and Friday from 6 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Diocese of Kalookan
1. National Shrine and Parish of Our Lady of Grace
Address: 11th Ave, East Grace Park, Caloocan
Schedule of Confessions:
April 5, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. onwards
April 6, 2023 - 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 3 p.m. onwards
April 7, 2023 - 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and 3 p.m. onwards
Note: Confession will be halted if there is a Mass or liturgical activity
2. San Roque Cathedral
Address: A. Mabini St, corner 10th Ave, Poblacion, Caloocan
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - 7 p.m.
April 4, 2023 - 7 p.m.
April 5, 2023 - 7 p.m.
Diocese of Novaliches
1. Mary the Queen Parish
Address: Belfast Ave., Neopolitan Novaliches, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
Every Wednesday, Friday, and Saturday from 3 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.
2. Cathedral Shrine of the Good Shepherd
Address: Regalado Ave. Fairview Park, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4-5, 2023 - 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.
3. Saint Paul the Apostle Parish and Shrine for New Evangelization
Address: Casa Milan Brgy. Greater Lagro Novaliches, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 5, 2023 - Confession at 6 p.m.
4. Jesus, Lord of the Divine Mercy Parish
Address: Garcia St., Hobart Village Novaliches, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7:30 p.m.
5. Saint Francis Xavier Parish
Address: 160 Champaca St., Maligaya Park Subd. Novaliches, Quezon City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 5, 2023 - Kumpisalang Parokya from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.
6. Santo Kristo Parish
Address: Llano Rd. cor. Del Mundo Ave. Brgy. Llano, Caloocan City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.
Diocese of Pasig
San Antonio Abad Parish
Address: Stella Maris Ave., Maybunga, Pasig City
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4, 2023 - Confession starts at 4:30 p.m.
Diocese of Parañaque
1. The Diocesan Shrine of Nuestra Señora del Buen Suceso - Saint Andrew Cathedral-Parish
Address: 448 Quirino Ave, Parañaque
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan at 7 p.m.
2. Mary, Queen of Apostles Parish
Address: San Miguel St., San Antonio Valley 6 Parañaque
Schedule of Confessions:
April 6, 2023 - Confessions from 2 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
April 7, 2023 - Confessions from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
April 8, 2023 - Confessions from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
3. Our Mother of Perpetual Help National Shrine (Baclaran Church)
Address: Our Mother of Perpetual Help National Shrine (Baclaran Church)
Schedule of Confessions:
Daily Confessions from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Except for Wednesday and Sunday
4. Sta. Rita de Cascia Parish
Address: Quirino Ave. Baclaran, Parañaque
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4, 2023 - Confession starts at 6 p.m.
5. Mary Help of Christians Parish & National Shrine
Address: Better Living Subd, Parañaque
Schedule of Confessions:
April 5, 2023 - 5:30 p.m. to 12 p.m.
April 6, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., 5:30 p.m. to 12 p.m.
April 7, 2023 - 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.
6. Mary Immaculate Parish
Address: Don Lauro Ave., Levitown Estate, Better Living Subdivision, Parañaque
Schedule of Confessions:
April 3, 2023 - Confessions are available at 5 p.m.
April 4, 2023 - Confessions are available at 5 p.m.
April 6, 2023 - Confessions are available at 5 p.m.
7. San Agustin Parish
Address: E. Rodriguez Avenue, Bo. San Agustin, Moonwalk, Parañaque
Schedule of Confessions:
April 4, 2023 - Kumpisalang Bayan will start at 7 p.m.
— Ian Jay Capati