MANILA - This year's commemorative events for Araw ng Kagitingan (Day of Valor) will be held on April 10, Monday, the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office said, departing from the usual schedule of April 9th.

The adjustment is in accordance with President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr.'s Proclamation No. 90 issued last year that set April 10 as non-working holiday to allow the people "to avail of the benefits of a longer weekend" while keeping the occasion's historical significance.

According to the PVAO, the commemoration at Mt. Samat National Shrine in Pilar, Bataan, where the Dambana ng Kagitingan or Shrine of Valor stands, will start at 8 a.m.

"Anchored on the theme 'Kagitingan ng mga Beterano, Pundasyon ng Nagkakaisang Pilipino', this year’s observance aims to remember the veterans whose courage and sacrifices became the very foundation of the country’s freedom," the PVAO said.

"Their stories of heroism and of working together for a singular purpose will also be highlighted to remind every Filipino of the value of solidarity and unity in nation-building."

Ahead of the April 10 event, a number of activities will begin to pay tribute to the World War II veterans, including the following:

- the Philippine Veterans Bank’s Traveling Exhibit, “War of our Fathers,” from April 3 to April 19, at The Bunker in Balanga City, Bataan

- the Philippine Veterans Week on April 5 -12, with the following events on the first day: Sunrise Ceremony at 6 a.m. and Wreath-laying Ceremony at 7 a.m. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani in Taguig City; and a Review in Honor of the Veterans at 9 a.m. at the Hunters ROTC Guerrilla Field, Philippine Army Headquarters in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City. On April 12, a Sunset Ceremony will be held at 5 p.m. at the Libingan ng mga Bayani

- The Ride for Valor, a motorcycle/big bike riders’ tour event traversing the route of the Bataan Death March, on April 9

- Tribute to all Filipino Heroes (traditionally held at the Corregidor), along with the Paggunita sa Capas, on April 11 at the Capas National Shrine in Capas, Tarlac

- Awarding Ceremony of the U.S. Congressional Gold Medal on April 12 in Capas to recognize the Filipino World War II Veterans residing in Region 3

The Department of Education, in partnership with PVAO, the Veterans Federation of the Philippines (VFP), and the VFP-Sons and Daughters Association, Inc., will also conduct several activities across the country to encourage youth participation and develop a deeper awareness of Philippine history.

Several national competitions, such as Poster Making, Essay Writing, Songwriting, and an Oratorical Contest, will be held this month.

- Ian Jay Capati, ABS-CBN News Intern

