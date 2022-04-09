As the Philippines marks the 80th anniversary of the Day of Valor which commemorates the Filipino men and women who fought during World War II, the Philippine Veterans Affairs Office (PVAO) pushed for the inclusion of World War II history in the tertiary education curriculum.

According to PVAO Undersecretary Ernesto Carolina, they have retrieved various artifacts from the United Sates, which they have translated to tell the story of the World War II from the Philippine perspective.

“Naisulat natin kahit paunti-unti ang kasaysayan ng World War II sa perspective ng Pilipino hindi sa perspective ng mga Amerikano. Kaya nakagawa tayo ng syllabus para ituro na sa mga bata. Kaya itong batas na ito seeks to a more comprehensive teaching of world war 2 to higher education,” Carolina said.

After working for better pensions, the office vowed to continue protecting the World War II memorials for the next generations to come.

In a statement, Vice President Leni Robredo paid tribute to the Filipinos who continue to fight and show courage to find the light in times of darkness.

Defense Secretary Delfin Lorenzana said that on this day, the bravery of the Filipino war veterans should keep the flame of patriotism alive in the hearts of Filipinos.

“Let us take to heart their feats as ordinary Filipinos who fought and rose to the occasion during the extraordinary times they live in. May the patriotic flame that burned in their hearts also continue to burn bright in us and the future generations of Filipinos,” his statement said.

While Malacanang centered its message to highlight the heroism of the Filipinos in fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

“May the sacrifices of our patriotic veterans and our modern-day heroes continue to ignite within us the desire to contribute towards nation-building for our continuous recovery from the impacts generated by the COVID-19 pandemic,” the statement said.

The Western Mindanao Command (WestMinCom) also offered flowers to commemorate this day at the Freedom Fighter Memorial Shrine in Zamboanga city.

Three surviving war veterans were also honored in Naga City.

In an interview with ABS-CBN News, historian and Professor Xiao Chua of the De La Salle University said the Day of Valor is a testament of the courage of the Filipinos to bring back the democracy to the Philippines against the oppressive forces who invaded the country.

He also pointed out that the Day of Valor should be a reminder for the country to continue defending its sovereignty against other countries who claim Philippine territories.

“Ipagalaban natin kung ano ang atin through peaceful means pero hindi yung ipinapamigay mo yung soberanya mo kasi iyan ay pinaglanban ng ating mga bayani at ipinakita nila ang tapang nila para ipaglaban hindi para ipamigay lang natin,” he said.

Chua also added choosing the right leaders this upcoming May 2022 elections who will honor the country’s democracy is an important step to honor the spirit of heroism of Filipinos who fought during the world war II.

“Kahit under colonial power tayo noon, may demokrasya, may partisipasyon ang tao, may eleksyon sa panahon ng Commonwealth. So ayaw ng mga defenders na mangyari na mawala ang a ting mga karapatang pantao. So yung mismong pagboto natin ay karapatang pantao na ipingalaban ng ating mga ninuno, ng ating mga lolo at lola beterano,” Chua added.