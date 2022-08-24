Soldiers march past one of the kilometer markers along a neighborhood in Tarlac on April 11, 2017, as Tarlac City commemorates the historic event where thousands of Filipino and American soldiers fought side by side and marched in what was to be known as the Bataan Death March. Jonathan Cellona, ABS-CBN News

MANILA — Some 500 bikers are expected to trace the actual route of the Bataan Death March ahead of National Heroes Day to commemorate the Filipino and American fighters who sacrificed their lives 80 years ago.

The 160-kilometer benefit ride on Sunday was set up by Philippine Veteran’s Bank (PVB) to raise funds for the Filipino-American Memorial Endowment, which works to save the historical markers dedicated to soldiers who died while forced to march by their Japanese captors from Mariveles, Bataan to Capas, Tarlac.

“They honor an important part of our history. It was estimated that around one hundred soldiers perished per kilometer. Many of them bodies never identified and their final resting place remains unknown,” PVB Vice President for Communications Mike Villa-Real said.

According to Villa-Real, 138 obelisks line the route of the death march, which followed the official surrender of Bataan to the Imperial Japanese Forces in April 1942.

“There is one marker for every kilometer walked by the men,” Villa-Real noted.

“Many families wrote the names of their loved ones and left dedications on them. We need to protect their memory, we owe it to them,” he added.

A decade ago, 97 commemorative columns were placed in the province of Bataan, 33 in Pampanga, and 8 in Tarlac— along the roads that the freedon fighters passed before they were imprisoned at Camp O’Donnell—which is now called the Capas National Shrine.

“More or less 80,000 Filipino and American soldiers and prisoners of war were forced by the Japanese military to march 69 miles from Bataan to Tarlac during World War II,” Villa-Real said.

“But only about 54,000 reached the camp, and around 20,000 died due to starvation, dehydration, diseases, and the brutality of the Japanese forces.”

Villa-Real said 10 death march columns in Mariveles, and 4 in Limay, Bataan have to be relocated soon due to road widening and other repairs.

Meanwhile, several other commemorative pillars need to be repaired.

“Some of these markers have been damaged, vandalized, and destroyed,” he said.

Villa-Real said the annual event is usually held in April, "but we postponed it to August due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases at the time."

“We decided to do it on a National Heroes Day, which is still fitting because it is the day dedicated to all the other heroes who don’t have their own date,” he added.

For this year’s Gran Fondo or “Big Ride,” each participant will have a “passport” that they need to bring to 3 stops: Mt. Samat in Bataan, San Fernando Train/Water Station in Pampanga, and the Death March Memorial Shrine in Capas.

Each stop will have optional destinations such as the Stotsenburg Park near the Clark Parade Grounds and the Bamban Museum of History in Tarlac, where participants will receive their ride kits.

“There will be re-enactments and they will be realistic. They will be wearing costumes and props,” Villa-Real said.

For participants' safety, a 12-hour cut-off will be implemented, and participants may finish the entire route or or join along the stops and ride their preferred route.

“Those who aren’t athletic or do not bike may join the pit stops and cheer for the bikers for support,” Villa-Real said.

A mechanic will also be on standby to help those who will experience issues and roving marshals will monitor the progress of the bikers

Interested participants may register at bit.ly/RideforValor2022.

Only bikes with brakes are allowed in the event, and participants must be fully vaccinated.

“Apart from joining the fun-ride, people can contribute donations to help support the maintenance of these markers,” Villa-Real said.

“This is about keeping the Filipino spirit alive. Remembering what we lost so we will continue to protect what we gained. It’s about inspiring heroism and rekindling our love for our country,” he added.

