President Rodrigo Duterte shakes hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping before the start of their bilateral meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, April 25, 2019. King Rodriguez, Malacañang Photo/File

MANILA - China's government has initiated the meeting between President Rodrigo Duterte and Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 8, Malacañang said on Friday.

Deputy Palace Spokesperson Kris Ablan said the meeting would be done virtually and is "still in the preparatory stage."

The meeting between Duterte and Xi came after the country filed a fresh diplomatic protest against Beijing over a Chinese vessel's "close distance maneuvering" incident in the Scarborough Shoal with the Philippine Coast Guard last month.

But when Duterte made the statement on Thursday, he was warning about the Ukraine-Russia conflict's negative impact to the country should it spill to Asia.

Ablan said there was no agenda yet for the meeting.

"Kung ano ang magiging issues at magiging matters na [idi-discuss] ng world leaders na ito, malalaman natin in the coming days," he said on what the two leaders would talk about.

(Whatever issues and matters that will be discussed by these world leaders will be known in the coming days.)

National Security Adviser Hermogenes Esperon last week said the Philippines is "for peace" and is dealing with continued aggression in the disputed waters "the best way" the government can.

Meanwhile, Duterte earlier said he would remain "neutral" between the Ukraine-Russia crisis, as this supposedly is not a war the country would want to be involved in.

