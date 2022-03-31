Duterte says to meet Xi Jinping on April 8

President Rodrigo Duterte on Thursday said he is scheduled to have a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on April 8.

“China is good. I’m scheduled to – 8? April 8. Gusto ako kausapin ni Xi Jinping,” Duterte said in a speech in Lapu-Lapu City, calling the Chinese leader his friend.

It was unclear whether both heads of state will meet physically or if the meeting will be conducted through a phone or video call.

Duterte made the statement as he warned that the Philippines will be greatly affected should the Ukraine-Russia crisis spill over to Asia.

“Ang China will not just sit idly there, babanat 'yan siya, kunin niya ang Taiwan. Ang problema, ang Pilipinas, tatamaan din tayo, if there’s a full-scale war, kasi merong mga Amerikano dito,” Duterte said.

The President reiterated his stand that the Philippines will remain neutral in the conflict.

“I just don’t want war to enter my country. At saka I will never, never commit the Armed Forces ko na sundalo ko … I will never commit my soldiers or the pulis to go to and participate. Hindi natin ano 'yan ... We are not even connected,” Duterte said.

DUTERTE’S THOUGHTS ON UKRAINE-RUSSIA CONFLICT

In the same speech, meanwhile, Duterte said Russian President Vladmir Putin only wants Ukraine not to join NATO.

“Itong sa Ukraine ngayon, alam mo sa totoo lang, walang ginawa si Putin. I am not defending him, pero we are all students of the … ’Yung nagbabasa tayo, nakikinig tayo ng ano … Inuudyok itong nila. Ang pakiusap lang ng Russia itong Ukraine ’wag nang sumali sa NATO. Kasi kapag pumasok, maging NATO na s’ya, ang boundary, wala na silang buffer. Ang boundary nila, Russia na, e part of Russia sila noon. ’Yun lang ang hiningi ni Putin,” he said.

Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky said last month he doesn't expect his country to join NATO.

Duterte also said that the presence of American troops in Ukraine led to the escalation of tensions in the region, but did not give proof of his claim.

“Now ang Amerikano nagpadala ng 3,000 troops there, initially, or 300, whatever. Sige na sila bigay ng armas, and they were training the European. Kaya at whose fault really at this time, I cannot judge,” Duterte said.

The Philippines is one of the signatories of a United Nations’ resolution condemning Russia’s action in Ukraine.

