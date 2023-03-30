PNP revokes license of ex-Gov. Teves' guns



MANILA --The Philippine National Police (PNP) announced Thursday the revocation of the gun permit of former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves, brother of suspended Rep. Arnolfo Teves, Jr.

“Pursuant doon sa Order of Revocation issued by the FEO (Firearms and Explosives Office) ay ni-revoke na yung LTOPF (License To Own and Possess Firearm) as well Firearms Registration at Permit To Carry Firearms Outside Of Residence (PTCFOR) of Pryde Henry Teves effective February 16, 2023,” said PNP spokesperson Col. Jean Fajardo.

Fajardo said the younger Teves allegedly submitted spurious documents for his license application.

“Base dito sa order of revocation ay yung signature ni Pryde Teves doon sa filled up documents niya ay magkaiba doon sa signature na isinabmit niya doon sa LTOPF application forms niya,” said Fajardo.

According to the police spokesperson, the former governor has yet to surrender his firearms, which numbers to around 28.

“Yung 28, I understand, wala pang naisusuko. Yung may naisuko ay si Cong. Arnie Teves na out of the 18 na baril ay 12 lang ang kaniyang isinuko. Yung remaining na 6 ay hindi pa. At FYI din, during the continuing search doon sa compound ay na-recover yung 1 doon sa mga baril particularly yung sniper rifle na nakapangalan kay Cong. Arnie Teves na nakatago sa creek within the premises sa compound. So isa ito sa mga hindi pa naisu-surrender ni Cong. Arnie Teves,” said Fajardo.

In a statement, the former governor said he already surrendered the firearms to the Bayawan police station after he was informed about the revocation last night.

"It was revoked just recently po. Either yesterday or the other day. My secretary informed me last night so we surrendered it to the Bayawan police station," he said.

Bayawan City police chief Lt. Col. Stephen Amamag-id confirmed to ABS-CBN News that seven long firearms were brought by Teves' secretary to the police station Wednesday night, and another batch of four long firearms and seven handguns on Thursday.

Courtesy of Bayawan City PNP

"According sa kaniyang secretary, na-revoke daw po iyong LTOPF niya. So nag-decide siya na i-deposit lahat ng kaniyang registered firearms sa station [namin]," Amamag-id said.

(According to Teves' secretary, his LTOPF was revoked, so he decided to deposit all of his registered firearms to our station.)

During the implementation of search warrant against Teves on the evening of March 27, high-powered firearm and ammunitions were recovered, according to a police report.

The inventory includes:

One (1) Unit STEYR RIFLE Caliber5.56mm with serial number AS 9411225 fitted with Sniper Scope; Three (3) pcs. plastic magazine for Caliber 5.56mm; Three-Hundred Fifty-Nine (359) pcs Live ammunition for Cal.9mm; One-Hundred Fourteen (114) pcs. Live Ammunition for Caliber 5,7x28; One-Hundred (100) pcs. Live Ammunition for Caliber 380; One-Hundred Forty-Nine (149) pcs. Live Ammunition for Caliber 25; Seventy-Six (76) pcs. Live Ammunition for Caliber 5.56mm; Eight-Hundred Fifty-two (852) pcs. Live Ammunition for Caliber 7.62mm; Forty-Two (42) Fired Cartridges for Caliber 9mm; One (1) pc. Fired Cartridge for Caliber 5.56mm; One (1) DSA SHOOTER’S CARD bearing the name of TEVES, ARNIE, with shooter’s number 44 including the Division with Stages time and Signatures; One (1) Rifle Bag color black; and One (1) Travel Bag color black used as storage for the seized ammunitions and other seized item.

Fajardo said the three persons arrested in the raid that time already went through inquest proceedings for alleged violation of Republic Act 10591 or the Comprehensive Firearms and Ammunition Regulation Act.

Meanwhile, the PNP spokesperson said that from her understanding, the licenses and permits for the firearms of Rep. Teves' two sons were likewise revoked.

The lawmaker’s permit was revoked since January of 2023.

Rep. Teves's possible involvement in the assassination of the province’s governor Roel Degamo and 8 others is not being discounted by authorities, Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had said.

The now suspended lawmaker has been out of the country since February. His travel authority expired last March 9.

He is also implicated in the killing of a local official in 2019.

