3 security personnel linked to ex-Gov. Teves nabbed in raid

Police escort 3 men allegedly part of former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves' security detail at the Dumaguete-Sibulan Airport on Sunday, March 26, 2023. After being arrested in a raid a sugar mill supposedly owned by the former governor in Sta. Catalina, the 3 men were transferred to Manila to be placed under the custody of the PNP-CIDG. ABS-CBN News



MANILA — Three security personnel allegedly linked to former Negros Oriental Governor Pryde Henry Teves were arrested following a raid on a sugar mill owned by the former politician in Santa Catalina town this weekend.

Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) chief legal officer Col. Thomas Valmonte identified the arrested suspects as members of the former governor's security detail.

Loose firearms were allegedly recovered from the 3 suspects, Valmonte said.

Days after they were arrested, the suspects were flown to Manila where they would be under the custody of the PNP-CIDG.

Valmonte said at least 16 firearms, explosives, and P18,000,000 worth of cash recovered during the raid, which started Friday and was still ongoing as of writing.

"It's a vast area," he told reporters when asked why the search has taken days.

Valmonte also said that they were now looking at an "intention of terrorism" with the recovery of some explosives, including rocket-powered grenades and improvised explosive devices.

"Iyong pampasabog, actually, when you possess it, you are intending to use it, definitely, kasi ina-assemble ‘yan eh saka hindi naman biro ang bumili ng mga explosive powder so we are looking into angle of acts of terrorism here,” he said.

Asked if the recovered firearms had been used in the killing of Negros Oriental Governor Roel Degamo, Valmonte said they have yet to undergo the weapons under ballistic and laboratory tests.

Charges of illegal possession of firearms would be filed against the suspects before the Department of Justice (DOJ) headquarters in Manila, Valmonte added.

Teves maintained his innocence over the seized items, noting that there are at least 200 houses within the compound where employees and relatives are residing.

He said he will order an internal investigation within the corporation.

“I will have to make my pencil pushing and I will order an investigation on the records on who went inside, who went outside,” he added.

Teves, who Degamo unseated in a recount of the May 2022 gubernatorial race, is the brother of suspended Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo Teves Jr.

Rep. Teves was earlier implicated in Degamo's murder, although he had previously denied involvement in the crime.

But Valmonte reiterated that their search on the former governor's property had nothing to with the Degamo slay case and was only part of their "Oplan Paglalansag Omega," the CIDG's campaign against illegally possessed firearms and explosives.

