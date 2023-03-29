Ex-Gov. Teves allows DOJ to look into his phone, bank records

Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves files his waiver to allow authorities access to his phone, bank, and email records at the Hall of Justice in Dumaguete City on Mar. 29, 2023. Contributed photo



MANILA — Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves on Wednesday filed a waiver allowing the Department of Justice (DOJ) to look into his bank accounts, phone records, and emails in an effort to clear his name.

Teves personally appeared at the Hall of Justice in Dumaguete City Wednesday morning with the waiver, which he said may help authorities in their ongoing probe on him and his brother, suspended Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr.

In his waiver, Teves wrote that he was a "law-abiding citizen" with "nothing to hide, and who desires nothing but to simply live in peace."

The former governor had earlier told reporters that he had no plans of leaving the country, despite the possible illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges that would be filed against him.

Teves also urged his brother to come home and face the allegations hurled against him.

Both Teveses were implicated in the Mar. 4 bloodbath that killed Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo and 8 others, with the elder Rep. Teves being considered as one of the alleged masterminds in the murder.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that the younger Teves may also be implicated in the slay after authorities seized several high-powered firearms, thousands of live ammunition, rocket-powered grenades and improvised explosive devices, and stacks of cash worth P18 million at a sugar mill compound he supposedly in Santa Catalina town.

Three of the younger Teves' security personnel, including his head of security Nigel Electona, were arrested in the raids held last Friday to Monday.

But the former governor said he was willing to cooperate with authorities in their investigation.

The younger Teves has been living as a private citizen since last October, after he voluntarily left the governorship following Degamo's victory in a recount of the May 2022 gubernatorial race.

His brother, meanwhile, has yet to return to the country even after his travel authority expired last March 9. This prompted the House of Representatives to suspend him for 60 days for his continued absence from work.

