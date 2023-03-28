Photos courtesy of Joint Task Force Negros Photos courtesy of Joint Task Force Negros

MANILA — Authorities on Monday recovered an assault rifle and hundreds of live ammunition on the fourth day of their search on a sugar mill compound supposedly owned by former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves in Sta. Catalina town.

Personnel from the Philippine National Police Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (PNP-CIDG) seized a Steyr AUG bullpup assault rifle in the newest raid.

More than 1,600 rounds of live ammunition for assorted weapons were also found in the search, along with 43 fired cartridges.

The PNP-CIDG has been searching the compound since Friday by virtue of a search warrant issued by a regional trial court in Mandaue City.

In previous days, various high-powered firearms, explosives, and stacks of cash worth more than P18 million were also seized.

A rocket-powered grenade and some improvised explosive devices were also found in an underground stash about 10 feet deep.

Three members of Teves' security detail were also arrested in the raids after they were allegedly found with firearms illegally in their possession.

Some of the weapons, along with the 3 suspects, were flown to Manila, where they would be under PNP-CIDG custody.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla earlier said that Teves might be implicated in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo due to the guns, ammunition, and explosives found in his compound.

Teves' older brother, suspended Negros Oriental Third District Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr., had also been eyed as an alleged mastermind in the Degamo killing.

The elder Teves is also facing murder charges over the 2019 killing of former Negros Oriental board member Miguel Dungog, as well as illegal possession of firearms charges for the raids on his property last March 10.

The younger Teves declined to comment on the possible illegal possession of firearms and explosives charges that would be filed against him.

"It's better to answer officially when there's an official paper that says you are being charged with something," he said.

He also clarified that he only partly owns the sugar mill, where he has a 10-percent share.

The former governor also called on his brother Rep. Teves to return to the Philippines to face the charges against him.

The younger Teves said their family had been affected by the allegations against Rep. Teves, including his supposed involvement in Degamo's assassination.

"One way or another he would have to face all of this. And he has to come home," he said.

