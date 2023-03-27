Video courtesy of Metro Dumaguete Banat / Power 91 FM

MANILA — Former Negros Oriental governor Pryde Henry Teves on Monday urged his older brother, suspended Rep. Arnolfo "Arnie" Teves Jr., to come home to the Philippines and face the charges against him.

"While I cannot decide for him, we are of the opinion and we are hoping that he will really decide to come home," the younger Teves told reporters.

Teves said his family shared the same sentiment, noting that all of them "bearing the name Teves" have been greatly affected by allegations of the embattled lawmaker's supposed involvement in the murder of Negros Oriental governor Roel Degamo.

He also expressed confidence in President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.'s vow that his brother would be safe upon returning to the Philippines.

"If it's the President himself who guarantees his safety, I think he will be safe enough. Maybe to stop all this and shed light on everything, maybe it's about time he comes home," the younger Teves said.

"One way or another he would have to face all of this. And he has to come home," he added.

The former governor also maintained that he had no intention of leaving the country, even as he had been also implicated by the Department of Justice (DOJ) in the Degamo murder case following last weekend's raid on a sugar mill he reportedly owned.

Justice Secretary Jesus Crispin Remulla had said that the elder Rep. Teves was considered among the masterminds in Degamo's killing.

The embattled congressman has been out of the country since February, and has been suspended by the House of Representatives for 60 days due to his continued absence from work even as his travel authority expired last March 9.

Meanwhile, the younger Teves declined to comment on the possible charges that would be filed against him over the weapons and explosives recovered in his sugar mill.

"It's better to answer officially when there's an official paper that says you are being charged with something," he said.

He also clarified that he only partly owns the sugar mill, where he has a 10-percent share.

The younger Teves served as governor of Negros Oriental from June 30, 2022 until Degamo unseated him last October following a recount of the May 2022 gubernatorial race.

He said that since his voluntary exit from the governorship, he had returned to private life and "started enjoying it" until the Degamo murder.

The former governor earlier said he was willing to cooperate with authorities to identify with the probe on the raid on his supposed property.