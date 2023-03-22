Marcos urges Teves to come home, guarantees security

MANILA - President Ferdinand Marcos, Jr. on Wednesday urged Negros Oriental 3rd District Rep. Arnolfo Teves to come back to the Philippines, saying the government could provide him security.

During a chance interview with reporters, Marcos said that Teves' "private jet" could land in Basa air base in Pampanga where he could be surrounded by soldiers after the lawmaker claimed getting death threats.

"The best intelligence we have is we do not know any threat. Saan nanggagaling ‘yung threat?” Marcos told reporters in an ambush interview.

“To reassure him, we will provide all kinds of security, kung ano ‘yung gusto mo. Mayaman ka naman, may private jet ka, mag-landing ka kung saan mo gusto. Sa air force base, mag-landing siya sa Basa. Papaligiran natin siya ng sundalo, walang makakalapit isang kilometro,” he added.

The President said they have made “all these offers” but the lawmaker has yet to decide.

He also advised him to go back to the country as soon as possible so he could have “several” options” and to prevent his situation from getting worse.

“Kapag masyado nang late, wala na, mapipilitan na ang gobyerno. We would have to move without any discussions with him,” he said.

Teves, a scion of an influential political family in Negros, is facing murder charges over the killing of Negros Oriental board member Miguel Dungog and several others in 2019. He ignored a Tuesday deadline to appear before the House ethics committee and has yet to return from his US trip to face the multiple criminal complaints against him.

He Is also being investigated for his alleged involvement in the murder of Governor Roel Degamo earlier this month, even after he released a video statement on Facebook denying he had a hand in the slay.

The President belied Teves’ allegation that Degamo’s killing was linked to e-sabong operations in the country.

“Ang punot dulo nito ay e-sabong? Hindi. Ang punot dulo nito ay ang pagpaslang kay Governor Degamo,” Marcos said.

“This is not what this is about… This is about the killing of Governor Degamo, plain and simple.”

Marcos Jr. earlier vowed to seek justice for his slain ally.