Sen. Manny Pacquiao is not discounting the possibility of aligning with vice presidential candidate Sen. Vicente "Tito" Sotto III if his running mate Deputy Speaker Lito Atienza decides to quit the race due to a leg problem, according to a statement from his camp on Wednesday.

Pacquiao, who is running for President in the May polls, said that even before the election period started, Atienza already expressed his preference for Sotto as his replacement in case he does not push through with his candidacy.

Sotto is the running mate of presidential aspirant Sen. Panfilo Lacson.

“Wala naman kaming problema ni Congressman Lito Atienza. At sabi naman ng aking ka-tandem na kung may mapili man siya na kung sakaling hindi niya kaya ay gusto niya si Sotto na pwedeng dalhin as VP,” Pacquiao said after attending a Christian fellowship at the Great Vision Church in Mandurriao, Iloilo City.

(Congressman Lito Atienza and I have no problems. And he had said that in case he is no longer able to push through, he prefers Sotto as my VP running mate.)

Sotto said he appreciates being considered.

"I am humbled and will certainly appreciate such a move. Lito Atienza has, is and will always be a true stateman," said the Senate President.

Pacquiao noted that adopting Sotto as his VP bet will only happen if Atienza decides to give way.

He said he will not waver in his support for the three-term former Manila mayor, and assured that Atienza will remain as his vice-presidential candidate despite his present condition.

Pacquiao said he remains optimistic that Atienza will recover soon and can go back to the campaign trail.

He admitted though that he was supposed to meet with Sotto last Monday but it was postponed because of his meeting with Space X senior managers.

"Abangan niyo na lang yung mga susunod na kabanata kapag nakapag-usap na kami. Hindi pa kami nagkakapag-usap kaya sabi ko abangan niyo," Pacquiao said, hinting future meetings with Sotto and Atienza.

(Watch out for the next developments once we finished our meeting. We haven't talked yet.)

"Basta mag-uusap lang kami. Depende na kung ano yung pag-uusapan namin. About sa buhay, about sa politics," he added.

(But we will meet. It depends on what we will talk about - about life, about politics.)



Pacquiao is on a two-day campaign in Iloilo City where he is focused on courting the support of various Christian groups, and the poor and marginalized communities.

From Iloilo City, Pacquiao is scheduled to hold sorties in Bacolod on Friday and Dumaguete on Saturday.

