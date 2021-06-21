Pacquiao welcome to join NPC amid issue within PDP-Laban, says Sotto

Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) and Senate President Vicente Sotto III said his party will accept Sen. Manny Pacquiao if the boxer-senator decides to join them.

Boxer-turned-senator still has support of majority of his party mates, says Sotto

MANILA - Nationalist People's Coalition (NPC) and Senate President Vicente Sotto III on Monday said his party is willing to accept Sen. Manny Pacquiao if the latter decides to join them.

Sotto's statement came amid threats from members of PDP-Laban, which Pacquiao serves as acting President, to allegedly oust the boxer-senator due to political rifts.

“Mag-eeleksyon sila e ... If he (Pacquiao) wants to join NPC, will cross the bridge when we get there. But he is welcome to join the party,” Sotto told reporters.

PDP-Laban, chaired by President Rodrigo Duterte, is set to hold an assembly next month. Raul Lambino, its vice president for external affairs, earlier said Pacquiao is only acting president and was not duly elected.

Lambino said it is "speculative" to say that Pacquiao would be eased out in the upcoming national council meeting ahead of the assembly, adding he has "no personal information" if House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco is indeed gaining support to replace Pacquiao.

But Sotto said he has heard that majority of PDP-Laban members are still solidly behind Pacquiao.

He added that Sen. Koko Pimentel, PDP-Laban’s executive vice-chairman, disclosed to him that the majority of the party strongly support the boxer-senator.

“Whether in office or not, a big majority supports Manny Pacquiao,” Sotto said.

“I even heard political friends from Cebu telling me that they are going to support him.”

In May, Pacquiao urged PDP-Laban to snub Cusi's call for a meeting in Cebu. But it was later revealed that it was Duterte who instructed Cusi to lead the meeting.

Earlier this month, Duterte said the senator has a "very shallow knowledge" about his administration's policy on the West Philippine Sea, after Pacquiao noted the change in the president's approach on the issue from when he was still campaigning in 2016.

