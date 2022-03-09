Pacquiao takes #Halalan2022 campaign to Tarlac

Home > News MULTIMEDIA Praying for Pacquiao George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News Posted at Mar 09 2022 10:49 PM Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest Viber Sen. Manny Pacquiao sings prayers with supporters at the Christ Jesus Our Life Church in Concepcion town, Tarlac on Tuesday during a sortie as part of the presidential hopeful's Halalan 2022 push. Pacquiao, at a press briefing in the province, said he was batting for the postponement of barangay elections scheduled for December 5 to allow for the re-allocation of the P8-billion budget for the polls to fund the government’s pandemic response and economic recovery efforts. Pacquiao wants to push back barangay polls to fund pandemic response Read More: Halalan 2022 Tarlac campaign national elections Manny Pacquiao Tarlac Christ Jesus Our Life Churc /news/03/10/22/2-years-on-who-warns-pandemic-far-from-over/overseas/03/10/22/asean-us-summit-postponed-seeking-new-date/life/03/10/22/liza-marcos-shares-rare-glimpse-of-personal-life/entertainment/03/10/22/mmk-viral-stars-raise-p14m-for-odette-victims/news/03/09/22/29-seafarers-fleeing-ukraine-arrive-in-philippines