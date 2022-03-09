Pacquiao takes #Halalan2022 campaign to Tarlac

MULTIMEDIA

Praying for Pacquiao

George Calvelo, ABS-CBN News

Sen. Manny Pacquiao sings prayers with supporters at the Christ Jesus Our Life Church in Concepcion town, Tarlac on Tuesday during a sortie as part of the presidential hopeful's Halalan 2022 push. Pacquiao, at a press briefing in the province, said he was batting for the postponement of barangay elections scheduled for December 5 to allow for the re-allocation of the P8-billion budget for the polls to fund the government’s pandemic response and economic recovery efforts.